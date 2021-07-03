After collapse and fire, a call for tougher policies to protect Buffalo's historic structures

The property was bought by the city's nonprofit Buffalo Urban Development Corp. in June 2018 with the goal of "reimagining" the site out of "the community's desire to have something done with that building," said BUPC President Brandye Merriweather.

Last month the city announced it had reached an agreement with the state to raze much of the two-story red brick structure. Merriweather said the city is continuing to assess the damage of the fire but that plans remain to have demolition begin this month.

Tim Tielman, longtime Buffalo preservationist and the president of Campaign for Greater Buffalo, said the Crowley site is another example of neglect.

"Beyond the façade, they've allowed everything to cave in – you have absolutely nothing," said Tielman. "And that becomes to neighbors what's called an attractive nuisance – kids can get back there and can get hurt, it becomes attractive to arsonists, people playing with fire. That also unfortunately is another indicator of failed urban policies."

Preservationists point to Buffalo's many successful rehabilitated projects as evidence that stronger policies could yield even more.