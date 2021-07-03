After collapse and fire, a call for tougher policies to protect Buffalo's historic structures

On Friday morning, a vacant building built in the 1880s collapsed in downtown Buffalo. On Friday night, a dilapidated structure that was originally a factory constructed around 1910 was the site of a large fire in Riverside.
For Buffalo preservationists, both incidents are examples of why city policies need to go further to protect the kind of architecture that the city has become famous for.
"Both of those issues were preventable, and they would be preventable by a good mothballing program" that would keep structures intact and secure from vandalism, said Jessie Fischer, executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara.
"We know that every cool old historic building isn't going to be reused tomorrow, but the choice can’t be to just leave the building to deteriorate and become unsafe ... or to develop it into a brew pub right now."
Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said at a news conference at the scene that the century-old commercial building was under renovation when it collapsed.
There were no injuries in either incident. At 324 N. Oak St., near the intersection of Oak and Genesee, a three-story commercial building that had been under renovation collapsed at about 10:45 a.m. Friday.
"That building didn’t collapse yesterday, it was collapsing for 20 years," Fischer said, "because no one was holding that owner to account. We can't allow out-of-town owners take away things that are important to us as Buffalonians."
There was an attempt being made to save the historic building on North Oak by new owner Legacy Development.
It was one of six properties Frank Chinnici's Legacy Development purchased last year after decades of neglect by a downstate landlord, Bruce Adler, who had allowed multiple buildings in the area to deteriorate under his ownership. Those properties included a three-story Italianate building at 435 Ellicott St. that dated to the 1860s that had its chimney collapse in summer 2019 and underwent an emergency demolition later that year after its roof was damaged.
"We don’t blame Legacy," Fischer said, "we blame Bruce Adler and 20 years of neglect, and the public policy in place. Structures need to be properly mothballed, so they can become the next exciting downtown development."
Support Local Journalism
Critics say that current guidelines for vacant properties, such as covering doors and windows with plywood, aren't enough to prevent vandals from helping accelerate neglect.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
At around 7 p.m. Friday, there was a two-alarm fire at 308 Crowley Ave. Originally home to the former King Sewing Machine Co., the complex has long been vacant and fallen into neglect.
The property was bought by the city's nonprofit Buffalo Urban Development Corp. in June 2018 with the goal of "reimagining" the site out of "the community's desire to have something done with that building," said BUPC President Brandye Merriweather.
Last month the city announced it had reached an agreement with the state to raze much of the two-story red brick structure. Merriweather said the city is continuing to assess the damage of the fire but that plans remain to have demolition begin this month.
Tim Tielman, longtime Buffalo preservationist and the president of Campaign for Greater Buffalo, said the Crowley site is another example of neglect.
"Beyond the façade, they've allowed everything to cave in – you have absolutely nothing," said Tielman. "And that becomes to neighbors what's called an attractive nuisance – kids can get back there and can get hurt, it becomes attractive to arsonists, people playing with fire. That also unfortunately is another indicator of failed urban policies."
Preservationists point to Buffalo's many successful rehabilitated projects as evidence that stronger policies could yield even more.
"In Buffalo we have an abundance of these old industrial buildings," said Tielman. "They’re fabulous, and we can see the reuse potential. One only needs to look at the magnets – there are rehab buildings in Larkinville, rehabs on Chandler Street in Black Rock. These have real value, real appeal and the city has got to do all it can to rewrite its laws and institute new policies."
Tielman also decried what he described as more than a half-century of misguided urban planning in Buffalo, including dividing of neighborhoods with highways and thoroughfares like the Elm-Oak corridor.
"As preservationists, we’ve already proven our case," Fischer said, pointing to millions of dollars in historic tax credits and the popularity of the city's architecture. "That's what gets us written up in the New York Times. That’s what gets people to come here and marvel at our architecture.
"Every time we lose a building as a matter of public policy choice, we do future Buffalonians a massive disservice."