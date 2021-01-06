After Bills viewing party on Chippewa sells out, organizers hope to expand

About 268 fans will get to view the Buffalo Bills home playoff game Saturday during “Playoffs on the Patio” on Chippewa Street.

But if the sold-out event is successful and the Bills advance in the playoffs, the program could be expanded to include more businesses.

“We want to ride this all the way right through the Super Bowl and hopefully get a little bigger,” said Jay Manno, owner of Soho restaurant, one of two Chippewa Street restaurants participating in the outdoor event.

“Hopefully this is the litmus test for other restaurants and other places down here and in the city. Maybe Allentown and Hertel and some other places get involved, as well,” Manno added during a press conference Wednesday in front of Soho to announce the Playoffs on the Patio event.

Chris Ring, owner of Rec Room, the other Chippewa restaurant to participate, said, “We’re excited the City of Buffalo embraced the idea. I’m not sure how many other cities, people want to get together and sit out in the freezing cold. It is an open-air environment. There are no heaters. But people here are eager to support the Bills and have a unique dining experience.”