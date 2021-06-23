After beagle walks over bridge to Canada, police probe leads to surrender of 14 dogs

Snoopy the beagle, who apparently didn't know that the U.S.-Canada border is closed, left his Niagara Falls home last weekend and left the country.

The international incident triggered a train of events that led to the surrender of 14 beagles Wednesday.

Snoopy, who lives on North Avenue, walked over the Whirlpool Rapids Bridge to Canada, according to Amy L. Lewis, executive director of the SPCA of Niagara County. Canadian authorities trapped the animal and called the Niagara Falls Police Department.

Officer David Bower, the department's veteran dog control specialist, retrieved Snoopy and took him home, Lewis said.

While at the North Avenue home, he observed conditions that worried him, Lewis said. Among other things, there were 16 dogs in the house.

Bower told the SPCA he intended to obtain a search warrant for the residence, and that was executed Wednesday by Bower and other officers with the SPCA's help.

The owners agreed to sign over 14 beagles to the SPCA, Lewis said.

Their home was condemned by the city Code Enforcement Department.