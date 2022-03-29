After banking freeze, Senecas pay state nearly $565 million in casino revenues

The freeze meant that many Senecas found they could not conduct basic financial transactions starting last Saturday.

"This is three days now, and there are already checks out there that are bouncing," said Leslie Logan, a founding member of the Seneca Mothers of the Nation, a group that has resisted paying the funds to the state. "There are homeowners payments that cannot be paid. We can't issue invoices for pharmaceuticals. There were all kinds of repercussive impacts that were crippling, just crippling."

A Seneca Nation spokesman said, though, that KeyBank was in the process of lifting the account freeze Tuesday.

An attorney for the Seneca Mothers – former Seneca Nation president Robert Odawi Porter – said the nation should not give up the fight even though the Council had agreed to make the payment.

Porter questioned how the state could use one of its own laws to freeze the bank accounts of a sovereign Indian nation. He also noted that the U.S. Department of the Interior had questioned whether the Senecas actually owe the money, given that it was collected under an extension of the deal with the state that the federal government never reviewed.