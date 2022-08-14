After attack on Salman Rushdie, Hochul says 'the pen will always prevail over the knife'

Two days after a would-be assassin stabbed the author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution, a defiant Gov. Kathy Hochul had a blunt message about the New Jersey man who was arrested for the attack.

"He failed," Hochul said Sunday to reporters and a group of more than 200 Chautauquans gathered at the institution's Hall of Philosophy. "He failed."

DA provides details of Rushdie attacker's moves; agent confirms author off ventilator and awake Andrew Wylie, Salman Rushdie's literary agent, confirmed Saturday evening that the author is no longer on a ventilator and was talking and joking.

Rushdie, 75, who was stabbed multiple times, is expected to lose an eye and has a severely damaged liver, his literary agent said, though he is able to speak. His interviewer, Ralph Henry Reese, 73, was also injured. The man accused of the attack, Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Hochul flew to Chautauqua County on Sunday to speak with first responders and crew members who helped tackle and disarm Matar before he could assassinate the controversial author.

"They sprung into action. They saved a man’s life. And I can still see the trauma and pain in their faces, that they’re still trying to figure out how something like this could happen in a place known for its healing, its tranquility," the governor said.

Leaders of the idyllic retreat, founded in 1874, were shocked but said despite the stabbing, they remained committed to preserving Chautauqua as a place of free expression, ideas and debate.

"Chautauqua and institutions like ours simply can’t step back from our mission of striving to make the world a better place," said Institution President Michael E. Hill. "Chautauqua is committed to providing a home for the voices – the voices of artists, preachers and speakers who have had the ability to change the world for the better. That’s why we resumed our programming last night and that’s why we’ll complete the important conversations slated for our season."

Hochul put it in more direct terms: "I want it out there, that a man with a knife cannot silence a man with a pen."

While the summer lectures will go on – a speaker took to the podium for a scheduled event immediately following Hochul's speech – state troopers will "substantially increase" their presence on the campus, State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said.

"Some of it you will see – troopers with K-9s," Bruen said. "But a lot of it you won’t see," adding that investigators and risk assessment professionals in law enforcement will be in plainclothes this week at the institution.

Questions have been raised about whether Chautauqua leaders need to beef up security, especially when hosting controversial speakers. Rushdie had a $3 million bounty put on his head from the leaders of Iran after his 1988 book, "The Satanic Verses," which depicted Muhammad in ways the hardline leaders found offensive.

The New York Times and CNN, citing two sources who declined to be identified, reported that the institution's leadership had rejected recommendations for security measures like bag checks and metal detectors, fearing the measures would divide the speakers and the audience.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Stephen Davies, a Brooklyn architect who frequently works in Buffalo, was sitting in the front row of the amphitheater Friday to see Rushdie and was surprised by the lack of uniformed police he saw.

"There was no visible police presence," Davies told The Buffalo News on Saturday. "They didn't have anyone visibly out in front of the stage, unless they weren't in uniform."

But the institution had a security plan in place in consultation with local police agencies, the state police and the FBI, said Emily F. Morris, Chautauqua Institution's senior vice president and chief brand officer.

Shock, sadness after Salman Rushdie stabbed at Chautauqua Institution; suspect in custody Rushdie, who has been living under death threats from Iran for more three decades after the publication of his book "Satanic Verses," is hospitalized on a ventilator with critical injuries, said Andrew Wylie, his literary agent.

Still, leaders will assess how the attacker was able to inflict such harm on Rushdie before onlookers intervened, she said.

"There's nobody that's questioning that (plan) more than we are," Morris said.

Hochul made her remarks three months to the day of the racist shooting at Tops Markets in Buffalo that killed 10 Black people, but she rejected comparisons between the two attacks.

"Western New York is not becoming a target area," Hochul said. "It is not. These are two incidents and the motivations are clear, and the Buffalo attack just as easily could have been another place."

On Sunday, signs were posted around the amphitheater warning visitors that bags and purses would no longer be allowed inside the venue.

"A lot of people were saying, ‘The illusion has been shattered here,’ ” said Eve Palguta Thomas, 29, who was selling ceramics at a craft show on the institution when Rushdie was attacked.

Since then, people have been “coming together to reclaim this space, to honor Rushdie and to appreciate the arts,” she said.

Palguta Thomas said officials will have to find a balance between keeping visitors safe and preserving the feel of the grounds, which hearken to an earlier American era .

The idea of metal detectors and other security measures "definitely changes the feel of the place," she said.

Rushdie's books were still being sold at the institution's bookstore on Sunday. Hochul urged people to reject extremism and stand up for freedom of expression at places like Chautauqua.

"We’re proud to have an institution that fosters those ideals," she said. "So wisdom will always prevail over ignorance. Tolerance will always prevail over hate. Courage will always prevail over fear. And the pen will always prevail over the knife."