A young white man with hate in his heart and a bulletproof vest on his chest.

A store in a predominantly Black neighborhood filled with shoppers on a Saturday afternoon.

A high-powered rifle scrawled with hate messages.

Bells toll for Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims 1 year after massacre In the year since the shooting, victims' relatives have appeared before Congress to address white supremacy and gun reform.

The details of the racist mass shooting at a Dollar General on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., that left three Black people dead were sickeningly familiar to many in Buffalo still traumatized by the May 14, 2022, massacre at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue that claimed the lives of 10 Black people.

That's why the friends of one of those lost in the Buffalo mass shooting are organizing an event this Sunday to which they are inviting the whole community.

The event is called "Standing in solidarity with all our brothers and sisters, friends and family against hate." It is slated to take place at 10 a.m. Sunday at the DeLaine Waring AME Church, 680 Swan St.

"It's not just a church service. It's a stand of support for what took place in Jacksonville," said Brad Pitts, a retired Buffalo officer and friend of the late Lt. Aaron Salter, also a retired Buffalo police officer who was working at the Tops as a security guard on the day of the shooting.

Salter is credited with saving many lives that day by engaging the shooter in the front of the store while shoppers and employees could escape out the back. Salter fired multiple rounds at the attacker and hit him, but the bullets did no damage because of the shooter's protective tactical gear. The assailant returned fire and killed Salter.

The event Sunday will include a short prayer service followed by statements of support from a variety of leaders, including Mayor Byron W. Brown, Rep. Brian Higgins and Buffalo Bills greats Steve Tasker and Thurman Thomas, the organizers said.

Earl Perrin, a minister at DeLaine Waring who is also a retired Buffalo police officer, said the church was planning on celebrating its reopening this Sunday after being closed for years during the pandemic.

"It was supposed to be just a friend and family service," he said.

But after the horrific attack in Jacksonville, Perrin and his friends decided they needed to do something beyond their church community.

After the May 14 attacks, Perrin, Pitts, and Vernon Beaty sought ways to honor the heroism of their friend while also lifting up their own community. They started a scholarship and raised funds for it through golf tournaments, galas and a half-marathon that took place during the one-year commemorations of the attack this May. They have also teamed up with local organizations, including Highmark of Western New York and the Community Health Center of Buffalo to provide resources to Buffalo's East Side.

They want the people of Jacksonville to know there are ways to combat hate.

"If you do it right, the narrative of love is constantly getting out there. It defeats the narrative of hate," Perrin said.