After above-average January, temperatures plunging this week

After a warmer-than-average January in metro Buffalo, temperatures will drop sharply in the first days of February.

The National Weather Service predicts a cold snap will hit the region by the end of the week, with the overnight low Friday into Saturday morning falling below zero for the first time this winter.

Temperatures aren't expected to get above freezing until Sunday. Today's high should reach 28 degrees, with highs of 23 on Tuesday, 26 on Wednesday and 31 on Thursday.

It continues a trend of relatively warm weather for the month.

The average temperature for January, 33.5 degrees through Sunday, is 7.5 degrees above normal for the month and 11.5 degrees above the average for January 2022. It's the warmest January tracked since 2006, according to weather service records.

This will change Thursday night, when the low is supposed to fall to 5 degrees, with snow showers likely before 1 a.m. Friday.

Friday's daytime high is expected to reach just 10 degrees, with the nighttime low dropping to minus 3.

The previous low for the winter season was 4 degrees, on Dec. 24, at the height of the Buffalo blizzard. The low this January was 17 degrees, on Jan. 16.

Temperatures will start to climb Saturday, reaching 24 degrees during the day.

It's also far snowier than normal in the Buffalo area.

We've had 115 inches of snow through Saturday, far more than the average of 58 inches through this point in the season and more than the 95 inches we typically get for an entire winter, according to Patrick DeCoursey, who tracks snowfall totals for the Golden Snowball contest among major upstate New York cities.

Buffalo, in case you're wondering, has an 80-inch lead on second-place Binghamton.