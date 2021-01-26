After a year of wrangling, federal judge refuses to handle Love Canal lawsuits

U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. had two words Monday for Occidental Chemical Corp. and the other defendants in the current round of Love Canal litigation: Go away.

Or at least, go back to State Supreme Court in Lockport, where 19 cases filed by hundreds of current and former residents near the infamous toxic landfill will again be heard, because of Geraci's refusal to let Occidental and the other defendants move the cases to federal court.

A 20th lawsuit was dismissed Sept. 30 by U.S. District Judge William K. Sessions III.

But the battle over which court should handle the lawsuits ate up a full year without making any progress toward resolving the claims, first filed in 2012, over alleged health impacts on hundreds of residents.

The immediate cause of the lawsuits was a Jan. 11, 2011, repair on a sewer main on Colvin Boulevard, near the Love Canal containment area, that allegedly sprayed toxic chemicals through the neighborhood.

But the lawsuits grew to include allegations of past and current health problems for residents near Love Canal, where about 21,000 tons of toxic waste are still buried, and three other landfill sites associated with Occidental's activities in Niagara Falls.

