 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After a year of wrangling, federal judge refuses to handle Love Canal lawsuits
0 comments
top story

After a year of wrangling, federal judge refuses to handle Love Canal lawsuits

Support this work for $1 a month
463323[3]

In 2011, Colvin Boulevard in Niagara Falls was closed to traffic at 97th Street as workers removed chemicals found during a sewer project.

 News file photo

U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. had two words Monday for Occidental Chemical Corp. and the other defendants in the current round of Love Canal litigation: Go away.

Or at least, go back to State Supreme Court in Lockport, where 19 cases filed by hundreds of current and former residents near the infamous toxic landfill will again be heard, because of Geraci's refusal to let Occidental and the other defendants move the cases to federal court.

A 20th lawsuit was dismissed Sept. 30 by U.S. District Judge William K. Sessions III.

But the battle over which court should handle the lawsuits ate up a full year without making any progress toward resolving the claims, first filed in 2012, over alleged health impacts on hundreds of residents.

The immediate cause of the lawsuits was a Jan. 11, 2011, repair on a sewer main on Colvin Boulevard, near the Love Canal containment area, that allegedly sprayed toxic chemicals through the neighborhood.

But the lawsuits grew to include allegations of past and current health problems for residents near Love Canal, where about 21,000 tons of toxic waste are still buried, and three other landfill sites associated with Occidental's activities in Niagara Falls.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month
461410[1]

The federal judge who oversaw the Love Canal lawsuit for nearly two decades has asked state and federal officials for a “detailed response and plan of action” on how to correct any difficulties that might still exist in the neighborhood surrounding the 21,800-ton chemical landfill.

The inclusion of the S-Area, Hyde Park and 102nd Street landfills in last year's amended versions of the 19 lawsuits was a reason for a federal court to hear them, according to attorneys for Occidental and the other defendants.

They include the City of Niagara Falls, the Niagara Falls Water Board and 10 other companies involved with the Love Canal dumping, the creation and monitoring of the waste containment structure, or the 2011 sewer repair.

"The plaintiffs’ claims are meritless, and there is no credible evidence that the Love Canal landfill’s remedy or OxyChem’s operations are causing injuries to anyone," Occidental spokesman Eric Moses wrote in an email.

"Additionally, the 19 complaints in this case once included approximately 1,300 individuals, but that number has been reduced to 674, after nearly half of the plaintiffs voluntarily dropped their claims against OxyChem," Moses said.

The plaintiffs' attorneys, who are based in New York City and Dallas, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Geraci, in his 14-page ruling, noted that U.S. District Judge John Curtin refused to let Occidental move the first two of the 19 cases to federal court back in 2013. Geraci said federal law forbids appeals of orders like Curtin's, and the 17 newer lawsuits are virtually identical to the first two.

All 19 cases were punted back to State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+11
Love Canal today: 'We know what's in our backyard'
Local News

Love Canal today: 'We know what's in our backyard'

  • Updated

Forty years after Niagara Falls’ most infamous neighborhood was declared a federal health emergency, part of it is now populated by people who, except for a few old-timers, have moved in since the neighborhood was reopened in 1990. Many live in houses left abandoned by their former owners nearly 40 years

Latest Headlines

Chemical in line halts sewer work near Love Canal ; 'Everyone is erring on side of caution,' Falls mayor says

  • Updated

A contractor repairing an old sewer line outside the former Love Canal has halted work after discovering chemicals in the bottom of a pipe. Paul Drof, the city Water Board’s executive director, said Thursday that the work on Colvin Boulevard near 96th Street in the LaSalle District was stopped Wednesday after an analysis showed elevated levels of a chlorinated

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Reba Thomas of Amherst gets Covid-19 vaccine at pop-up site

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News