After a year of 'Pandemic Lessons,' a question: What do – and don’t – we know?

Perhaps the most prevalent concern about the Covid-19 vaccines is that they were developed quickly. This is a conundrum in itself, because if the vaccines were not developed expeditiously, the Covid death count – 684,884 in the United States, or one in every 500 Americans – would be higher.

All three vaccines currently available in the United States were built on technology that has existed for decades, and all have been continually proven to be overwhelmingly safe and effective. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a traditional approach to help your body recognize the virus, delivering a disabled adenovirus (which is not a coronavirus, and cannot cause infection) to your cells. The vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer use messenger RNA technology that provides instructional code to your cells rather than using a dead virus as a vector. Like the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they do not contain – and cannot cause – Covid. Ultimately, each of the vaccines trains your immune system to identify and fight the spike protein found in the SARS-Cov-2 virus.