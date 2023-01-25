 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After a lull, Buffalo begins to see some January snow

  • Updated
Kensington snow globe

Snow falls as cars drive along the Kensington Expressway.

 Joshua Bessex/Buffalo News
Buffalo's snow season started out dramatically, with two huge record-breaking storms that walloped the region in November and then December.

But since the New Year? Western New York has barely seen any.

There was the light blanket of snow that fell on Sunday during the Bills' heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Orchard Park.

And on Wednesday, Buffalo finally got a little more.

Snowflakes on the Outer Harbor

Snow falls near the "Round Man" sculpture at the Buffalo Outer Harbor on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The 20-foot steel structure was created in 1967 by Buffalo sculptor Larry Griffis Jr. and unveiled at the Outer Harbor in October 2022.

A storm system brought several inches of snow to the region, mostly hitting Buffalo, the Northtowns and Niagara County.

The storm that swept north from the Southtowns dropped heavy snow, causing slick conditions on roads and reducing visibility to as low as a quarter-mile at times. The snow combined with ice and graupel at points, causing thunder snow in Amherst, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda.

By 3 p.m., just under 3.5 inches of snow was recorded at the Buffalo airport, said National Weather Service meteorologist Liz Jurkowski. Before that, only 3.4 inches of snow had been recorded this January at the airport.

"Our normal for the month is 21.1," Jurkowski said. "So we're at a deficit."

But including the November lake-effect storm and the December blizzard, Buffalo has already logged 105 inches of snow for the season, not counting Wednesday's accumulations.

By afternoon, the snow appeared to have switched over to light rain for the Buffalo metro area, but was expected to continue to remain as snow in northern regions.

Clearing the way

A snowplow operates along Humboldt Parkway.

On Thursday, forecasters are predicting a little more snow throughout the area as the temperature drops. The far end of Southern Erie County and the Chautauqua Ridge could see some lake-enhanced snow.

There's the potential for more snow through the weekend.

"A couple of inches, off and on," Jurkowski said. "It's not going to be a lot. It's just going to be a hindrance."

