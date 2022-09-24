After a long road, African American veterans monument is dedicated in Buffalo

Other speakers, including Commanding Gen. Gary Brito of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, highlighted racial and gender barriers broken in the past and present in military ranks. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown referenced the May 14 massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue and described the African American Veterans Monument as a place of "hope and healing."

Williams said Higgins' remarks touched him deepest. As a retired firefighter and member of family steeped in both military and civil service, he reflected on how his family is another link in a long chain through history. He looks forward to his family buying several pavers to permanently add that history to the memorial floor.

"The words that were told today were very profound," he said. "To be honest with you, that's a part of healing."