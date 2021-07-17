Vidler's 5 and 10 has come a long way since Bob Vidler Sr. opened it in 1930.

But it hasn't come far enough, jokes his grandson and current co-owner Don Vidler.

"I said, 'Dad, what did you do wrong? Sam Walton started a 5 and 10 and he's got 11,000 Walmarts. I'm still unloading trucks,' " he said.

That the store is not a Walmart is a relief to its customers, who come to experience the one-of-a-kind adventure that is the Vidler's shopping experience.

After all, would fans from far-flung places come by the busload to visit a Walmart? Would filmmakers flock to Walmart looking to capture an authentic bit of Main Street Americana? Would well-wishers young and old brave the rain during a flood warning to wish Walmart a happy birthday?

Probably not. But they do it for Vidler's, which celebrated its 91st year in business Saturday with a cake and festivities.

Vidler's started as the place in East Aurora where you could go to buy shoelaces and candy. Since then, it has become a destination. With four connected buildings and two levels, shoppers get lost browsing everything from craft supplies and candles to housewares and retro toys. They delight in its more whimsical inventory – such as bacon lip balm, bamboo back scratchers and pickle-flavored ice pops.

Susan Nichols of Sun City Center, Fla., and Robin Fowler of Kenmore watched Vidler's transform from village store to landmark. They can remember riding Sandy the mechanical horse as children and rushing to Vidler's to buy last-minute supplies for a forgotten school project.

With Nichols visiting town Saturday, they took a trip to Vidler's to reminisce.

"We did our Christmas shopping here," Nichols said. "You could afford to buy something on your quarter-a-week allowance."

Fowler remembers how some stores at the time were suspicious of kids and would follow them around the store to be sure they didn't shoplift or cause trouble.

"They never did that here. They let you wander to your heart's content," she said.

There were plenty of children wandering the store Saturday, picking through fidget toys, Pokemon cards and pocket-sized rubber chickens. They were also riding Sandy, that same coin-operated horse at the front of the store.

"I know I speak for everyone in the community when I say how lucky we are to have been here in the village," East Aurora Mayor Peter M. Mercurio said.

The store nails what every retailer in the internet age is trying to achieve: an entertaining experience that brings shoppers inside. Big box stores spend millions in merchandising dollars trying to create an atmosphere like that at Vidler's – which more than one customer described as "magical." And while advertising executives scramble to make national chains like Walmart more appealing by playing up their founders' roots and long history, it's all authentic at Vidler's.

"Every retailer says you've got to entertain your customers. Gosh, you just walk around in here and you're entertaining people," Don Vidler said. "They pick up and play with everything. There are sword fights every week."

Sandy McQuillan of Cowlesville knows the atmosphere well. She worked at Vidler's for 26 years and loved every minute of it, she said.

"When you work at a dentist's office, people aren't happy to be there," she said. "But when you work at Vidler's, people are happy to be here."

