After 64th truck collision, Tonawanda railroad bridge isn't stymied – but police are

Standard GPS does not do this, however, and Foels said some truck drivers have explained they were relying on a mapping service on their phones or they were following directions that didn't warn them about the bridge.

The truck drivers often are trying to take a shortcut from the 290 up to North Tonawanda or Niagara Falls, Foels said, or they are trying to avoid the tolls at the South Grand Island Bridge. As in the case of the three most recent drivers, they're nearly all from out of town, he said.

Foels also said he believes veteran truck drivers are retiring and being replaced by commercial drivers with less experience.

Foels and city officials have tried to think outside the bridge, so to speak, in coming up with ideas to curtail the crashes.

He said, given that a number of the truck drivers are from Canada, he asked the state transportation department if crews could post signs with the bridge's height in meters. But the DOT balked at this idea, citing potential confusion.

The city also has asked CSX, which owns the bridge, if it could put warning signs on the bridge itself.

"We've tried in the past and they want no part of it," Foels said.