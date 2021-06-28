After 50 years of waiting, work begins on Olcott breakwall

Layman said the cost of the project will rise with the escalating price of lumber, which continues to rise. "It takes a $400,000 project and makes it a $450,000 project," he said.

The breakwall will be installed in an east-west alignment about 500 feet off the current ends of the two piers. Stone also will be piled on both sides of both piers to support them, and their lengths also will be extended: 75 feet for the west pier, 100 feet for the east pier.

The east pier will be closed to the public during the project.

Horanburg, who has agitated for the breakwall for decades, will leave office at the end of the year. The project is targeted for completion by Christmas.

"It's almost hard to imagine that we put that much work into it," he said.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who created the Lake Ontario resiliency program, has visited Olcott before to inspect flood damage, but Horanburg said he hopes Cuomo will be able to attend a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for July 7.

"We were awarded more than anybody on the lake. He did us good," Horanburg said.