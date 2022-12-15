After 50 years embodying the Christmas spirit, one of Santa's most dedicated helpers hangs up his jingle bells

Santa Claus may be immortal, but the helpers who embody his Christmas spirit aren't.

That's why one particular helper, the Santa better known as Depew resident Jeffrey Schuler most of the year, will soon be putting away his sack of toys and hanging up his bells after 50 years and why the Erie County Legislature on Thursday issued him an official thank you.

Schuler remembered being tapped at age 15 to become the jolly man at St. John's Lutheran Church in Depew. It had not been that long since he came to the realization that Santa Claus wouldn't be leaving him any more gifts under the tree. He looked at the red suit he was given, and he worried.

Needlessly, it turned out. He was a great Santa. He liked it so much that he shortly thereafter visited a costume store and plunked down $60 for a much better Santa suit. That was a lot of money in 1972, but Schuler had found his calling.

He went from being Santa for a day here and there to doing department stores like Hill's, Two Guys, KMart, Twin Fair, Gold Circle and AM&A's, then he moved on to malls.

"I've done every mall in Western New York," he said, "even the ones that don't exist anymore."

But his passion was serving as the airport Santa, a labor of love that began when he decided to visit the airport in 1977 and welcome passengers and military service members home.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Back then, he had run of the airport. But after the Sept. 11 terrorists attacks, it got harder for Santa to do his job well. So through talks with the Depew Police Department and the Secret Service, Schuler received two special Secret Service-approved airport IDs, one of him looking the way he does most of the year, and another one in his full Santa glory. He keeps it under his beard when on airport property.

Though Schuler has heard the Christmas wishes of countless children in his 50 years, the hardest conversations are with children who wish for their split parents to get back together or to bring a loved one back from the dead. He's more of a counselor then.

"I tell them, if they passed, you will see them," he said.

Schuler, too, has suffered his share of loss. He remembers the Christmas season in 1989 when he was asked by the Make-a-Wish Foundation to meet with a boy on Christmas Eve. His own father was also dying of cancer at the time.

He told his dad, "I get to make a kid's wish come true, and the toughest part is, this is my last Christmas with you."

His father reassured him and never complained when Schuler was out on Christmas Day doing Santa's work.

Now at age 65, it's hard for Schuler to do Santa's work as easily. He sat in the Legislature Chambers and elected officials stopped by with a nod, handshake and greeting for Santa before they honored him with a proclamation.

He thought of his own family then and his eyes filled with tears.

"My mom, my dad, my brother are all passed," he said. "And I know they'd be proud."