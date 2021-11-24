After 3 years, Col. Bond House Christmas event returns in Lockport

For the first time since 2018, the Niagara County Historical Society will bring back its "Winterfest Evening" from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the historic Col. William Bond House, 143 Ontario St., Lockport.

The site of the free event is the first brick house built in Lockport, which is approximately 198 years old and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It will be decorated for the holidays in 19th century style.

Besides tours and light refreshments, visitors can hear seasonal music provided by Don and Anita Harless, and children will be able to make and take home a simple Victorian decoration.

Guests are encouraged to wear “ugly sweaters” in memory of former Historical Society President David Caldwell, who always wore one to the event.

All guests will be asked to wear face coverings. Free-will donations will be accepted.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.