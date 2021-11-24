 Skip to main content
After 3 years, Col. Bond House Christmas event returns in Lockport
A Slice of Life in the 14094

The Col. William Bond House on Ontario Street, was the first brick home in Lockport when it was built in 1824. It is owned by the Niagara County Historical Society.

 By Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

For the first time since 2018, the Niagara County Historical Society will bring back its "Winterfest Evening" from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the historic Col. William Bond House, 143 Ontario St., Lockport.

The site of the free event is the first brick house built in Lockport, which is approximately 198 years old and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It will be decorated for the holidays in 19th century style.

Besides tours and light refreshments, visitors can hear seasonal music provided by Don and Anita Harless, and children will be able to make and take home a simple Victorian decoration.

Guests are encouraged to wear “ugly sweaters” in memory of former Historical Society President David Caldwell, who always wore one to the event.

All guests will be asked to wear face coverings. Free-will donations will be accepted.

