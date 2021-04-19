After 23 years of renovations, Gowanda's Hollywood Theater is sparkling

Mark C. Burr said people his mother's age often tell him of their fond memories of the Hollywood Theater in Gowanda.

They may talk about seeing movies and shows, and they almost always say something like this: "I can remember going to the Hollywood Theater on my first date and getting my first kiss in the balcony."

"Do you know how many times I've heard that?" said Burr, the president of the Hollywood Theater, the group concentrating on the renovation of the landmark.

Soon, there will be a whole new generation getting to know the theater.

Renovations that started 23 years ago – and cost $4.5 million – are nearing an end, and the public will get to see the progress when the theater celebrates the 95th anniversary of its opening with an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday.

While the theater has hosted some activities in recent years, it has been closed for more than a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. And a lot has been done in that year.

"The last time the public was in here there were folding chairs and broken concrete on the floors," said Deb Harris, grant and project administrator.