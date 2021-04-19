After 23 years of renovations, Gowanda's Hollywood Theater is sparkling

Mark C. Burr said people his mother's age often tell him of their fond memories of the Hollywood Theater in Gowanda.
They may talk about seeing movies and shows, and they almost always say something like this: "I can remember going to the Hollywood Theater on my first date and getting my first kiss in the balcony."
"Do you know how many times I've heard that?" said Burr, the president of the Hollywood Theater, the group concentrating on the renovation of the landmark.
Soon, there will be a whole new generation getting to know the theater.
Renovations that started 23 years ago – and cost $4.5 million – are nearing an end, and the public will get to see the progress when the theater celebrates the 95th anniversary of its opening with an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday.
While the theater has hosted some activities in recent years, it has been closed for more than a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. And a lot has been done in that year.
"The last time the public was in here there were folding chairs and broken concrete on the floors," said Deb Harris, grant and project administrator.
The theater on West Main Street was a center of social life in the village located in southern Erie and northern Cattaraugus counties. It anchors the Gowanda historic district, which is on the state and national historic registers. The Hollywood opened April 19, 1926.
Built by the Glue King
It replaced the Gowanda Opera House that burned down in 1924. Richard Wilhelm, who operated a tannery and glue factory, took it upon himself to build a new theater. Wilhelm, who later became known as the Glue King, hired Leon H. Lempert & Son of Rochester to design the theater. Lempert also designed the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda, and the two look similar.
The lobby of the Hollywood, with its classic ticket booth, opens into an Italian Renaissance style grand theater.
From the wooden and stained-glass doors, to the marble and tile floors and brass railings, to the automated ticket dispensing machine and multicolored lights illuminating the dome, Wilhelm seemed to spare no expense. The 12,000-square-foot theater has a 30-foot-by-70-foot stage and 13-person orchestra pit. There were 990 seats, but the theater now sits 660. It was too costly to renovate the seats, so new, slightly larger seats of the same color were installed with more room between rows. The original end stanchions were placed on the ends of the rows.
Vaudeville acts, live shows, concerts and films appeared through the years at the theater. It closed in 1992, and the building fell into disrepair, with water causing severe damage.
But another prominent local businessman came to the rescue. Dan Gernatt Jr. bought the building and donated it to the Gowanda Area Redevelopment Corp. in 1997. The corporation and volunteers with the Friends of the Hollywood obtained their first grant, $100,000, from the state Environmental Protection Fund, and replaced the roof.
Two decades of fundraising and restoration
The Friends group became the nonprofit Gowanda's Historic Hollywood Theater organization, which has been raising money for matching grants for more than 20 years. The group took over ownership in 2003.
Renovations included asbestos abatement, expansion of the bathrooms, restoration of original light fixtures, doors and windows, new hydronic heating using original radiators, ventilation and air conditioning, custom dyed fire-rated valance and curtains and a new Bose surround sound system. Two large murals on the walls also were restored.
"These were so covered with dirt and nicotine, we didn't even know the details until they cleaned it," said Harris, the project administrator.
The marquee, which was added to the exterior of the building in the 1950s, is being refurbished and is to be reinstalled in several months.
The Wurlitzer organ
One of the projects that still has to be done is renovating a Wurlitzer organ. It's not the original Wurlitzer that stood for years on the left side of the orchestra pit. That one was sold to Harry and Norma Marciniak of Tonawanda in the 1970s, Burr said. The couple built chambers for it in their basement, taking out part of the living room floor, and Harry Marciniak restored it. After he died in 2001, the Hollywood had the opportunity to buy the organ back.
"Unfortunately, we had about 50 cents. We'd love to have the organ back," Burr said.
It was sold to a collector and organist in Great Britain, Byron Jones, who is known as the Welsh Wizard and who knew the Marciniaks.
But through connections with the Niagara Frontier Theatre Organ Society, Burr found out a 1923 Wurlitzer was being sold by the New York State Museum.
The Hollywood bought the organ and accompanying pipes about four years ago for $1,500 during an auction. The plan is to restore it and enhance it with an electronic feature, and put it on a lift so it can be raised up when it is played.
"The cost to do that is about $225,000," Burr said.
Revitalizing Gowanda's downtown
The goal is to re-establish the theater for events by this fall, drawing audiences from Erie, Cattaraugus and nearby Chautauqua County.
"I think it's going to be huge," Burr said. "It's going to revitalize our downtown area."
Harris said the arts are transforming rural villages and towns. One-third of the area's population is between 65 and 80 years old, she said. And it's a 75-mile round trip to go to Shea's or the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.
"You have this tricounty rural region that has to do a lot of travel to get to the arts," Harris said. "We're really confident if we build it, they're going to come."