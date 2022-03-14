After 18-year wait, whistleblower awarded $1.3M for his alert on trucking invoices

For 18 years as a whistleblower, all James Hannum could do was wait as his allegation of inflated trucking invoices wound its way through federal court.

His waiting has ended.

The U.S. Attorney's Office on Monday announced a nearly $7 million settlement with three trucking companies over what the government alleged to be systematic overbilling of Department of Defense shipments from September 2005 to October 2013.

Hannum will receive more than $1.3 million of the settlement. But Daniel C. Oliverio, counsel for Hannum, said the overall dollar settlement is "on the very low side."

And the settlement took far too long to reach since the government launched its prosecution in federal court in 2008 of YRC Freight Inc., Roadway Express and Yellow Transportation Inc – four years after Hannum initially filed his complaint under seal.

"I am at a loss why it took the government 14 years to settle this case," Oliverio said. "I‘ve never experienced anything like this in my entire career."

Hannum had been employed by Roadway Express Inc. for nearly two decades at its Buffalo facility when he went to federal court in 2004 with the overbilling claim.