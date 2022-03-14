After 14-year wait, whistleblower awarded $1.3M for his alert on trucking invoices

For 14 years as a whistleblower, all James Hannum could do was wait as his allegation of inflated trucking invoices wound its way through federal court.
His waiting has ended.
The U.S. Attorney's Office on Monday announced a nearly $7 million settlement with three trucking companies over what the government alleged to be systematic overbilling of Department of Defense shipments from September 2005 to October 2013.
Hannum will receive more than $1.3 million of the settlement. But Daniel C. Oliverio, counsel for Hannum, said the overall dollar settlement is "on the very low side."
And the settlement took far too long to reach since Hannum first filed his federal lawsuit in 2008, with the government deciding to intervene in 2018 against YRC Freight Inc., Roadway Express and Yellow Transportation Inc – 10 years after Hannum initially filed his complaint under seal.
"I am at a loss why it took the government 14 years to settle this case," Oliverio said. "I‘ve never experienced anything like this in my entire career."
Hannum, a Dunkirk resident, had been employed by Roadway Express Inc. at its Buffalo facility when he went to federal court in 2008 with the overbilling claim.
Hannum had alerted the company about his concern but "really got nowhere," Oliverio said. "So he came to see us. Obviously, he was concerned whether he was part of something that was illegal."
Hannum was not involved in the fraud, Oliverio said. Instead, Roadway deliberately kept its computer system from decreasing the amount invoiced when the actual scale weight was less than that stated on the bill of lading, according to the government's court papers.
The U.S. Attorney's Office intervened in the court case in 2018 against the wishes of Oliverio, who asked the office to "let us handle it," on behalf of Hannum, he said.
Hannum, who remains employed at the company, was employed as a service planner, or supervisor, when the U.S. Attorney's Office intervened. For many years before he was employed as a weight and inspections supervisor.
"For all those years, while still working, this case was hanging over his head," Oliverio said.
Once federal lawyers intervened, "he requested the government to do something, but to no avail," Oliverio said. "This was very disappointing, and it's unbelievable it took this long. I just hope this never happens again."
Oliverio credited Assistant U.S. Attorney David M. Coriell for helping resolve the case after it had languished for years.
On Monday, U.S. Justice Department officials announced the settlement with YRC Freight Inc., Roadway Express and Yellow Transportation Inc.
The companies shipped military freight across the country and were paid based in part upon a shipment’s weight.
For more than seven years, the companies allegedly reweighed many shipments before final delivery, and when the reweighs showed that a shipment weight was more than the original weight, they charged Defense Department for the higher weights, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. But when the reweighs showed that a shipment weight was less than the original weight, the companies allegedly concealed the lower weights and instead charged the original, inflated weights.
“We expect companies to do business with the government honestly and fairly,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Division, in a statement. “This settlement demonstrates the department’s continuing commitment to hold accountable those who defraud the government and, by extension, the American taxpayers.”
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross for the Western District of New York, in a statement, said "these companies, which purposely overcharged for these services and then made false statements to cover up their actions, are now being held accountable for their behavior.”
Restitution accounts for nearly $2.5 million of the overall $6.8 million settlement, with Hannum to receive more than $1.3 million as his share.
The settlement is neither an admission of liability by the companies nor a concession by the government that its claims are not well-founded, according to the signed agreement.
The companies have merged under a parent company called YRC Worldwide, with its U.S. operations referred to as Yellow Transportation.
“We remain confident that we complied with the then-existing rules and our contractual obligations,” said Leah Dawson, Yellow’s executive vice president and general counsel, in a statement. "While we believe we had strong defenses, we decided, in the best interests of all parties, to resolve this matter for a small fraction of the amount originally demanded."
The disputed reweighs of freight shipments between 2005 and 2013 pre-date current management, the company said.
The deal settles a nearly 13-year-old civil case in which the company denied "the government’s core allegations," according to its statement.
“We are pleased to have come to a resolution,” said Darren Hawkins, CEO of Yellow. “Now we can continue to focus on the important work ahead. With our nation’s current supply chain constraints and the critical role Yellow plays in delivering freight, there’s no time for distraction."
The companies sought to dismiss the case in 2019, saying in court papers that the government agencies were responsible for verifying the correct amount of transportation charges before paying. The government knew the companies' position that it was not required to process negative reweighs, and the agencies had administrative remedies to stop payments.
"These remedies, if acted on in 2008, would have been applicable to any alleged overcharges from 2005 forward," according to the companies' court papers. "The government did none of these things, ever."