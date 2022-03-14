After 14-year wait, whistleblower awarded $1.3M for his alert on trucking invoices

Hannum had alerted the company about his concern but "really got nowhere," Oliverio said. "So he came to see us. Obviously, he was concerned whether he was part of something that was illegal."

Hannum was not involved in the fraud, Oliverio said. Instead, Roadway deliberately kept its computer system from decreasing the amount invoiced when the actual scale weight was less than that stated on the bill of lading, according to the government's court papers.

The U.S. Attorney's Office intervened in the court case in 2018 against the wishes of Oliverio, who asked the office to "let us handle it," on behalf of Hannum, he said.

Hannum, who remains employed at the company, was employed as a service planner, or supervisor, when the U.S. Attorney's Office intervened. For many years before he was employed as a weight and inspections supervisor.

"For all those years, while still working, this case was hanging over his head," Oliverio said.

Once federal lawyers intervened, "he requested the government to do something, but to no avail," Oliverio said. "This was very disappointing, and it's unbelievable it took this long. I just hope this never happens again."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month