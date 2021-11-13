After 120 years, a 1901 Packard rolls back into Buffalo

Satterfield's Packard, which had a top speed of between 22 and 25 mph, took four days to reach Rochester from New York City, owing to the fact that there were very few drive-worthy roads back then, according to Sandoro.

"They ran into bad weather," Sandoro said. "In fact, in those days, you were only going 8 to 12 miles per hour."

The car, which was manufactured by the Packard Motor Car Company in Warren, Ohio, had a varied history after Satterfield sold the vehicle back to Packard in 1910, according to John Martin of Warren, Ohio, whose late father, Terry, acquired what remained of the vehicle 20 years ago and painstakingly restored it.

John Martin and members of his family traveled from Warren, Ohio, to Buffalo for the unveiling at the Pierce Arrow Museum on Saturday.

"The family that had originally owned it ... sold it back to Packard, which brought it, actually, for a patent suit," Martin said.

In the ensuing years, Packard displayed the car at dealerships around the country.

"One of the Packard dealers in California had borrowed it for the Los Angeles Auto Show in 1929. The show was in tents, and the whole thing caught on fire and burned up all the new cars, and it burned up the 1901 Packard, too," Martin said.