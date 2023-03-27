Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $3 million grant last June to help the African Heritage Food Co-op open a grocery store in the Fruit Belt, unaware the status of the group's nonprofit arm was revoked more than three weeks earlier.

Support for the co-op – in a part of Buffalo with limited access to affordable, healthy food – was part of a $50 million East Side aid package Hochul delivered weeks after the May 14 Tops massacre.

The nonprofit status was removed on May 15 because the African Heritage Economic Initiative failed to file mandatory IRS forms three years in a row that provide an accounting of a nonprofit's governance and financial activities. The IRS didn't post the revocation until Aug. 8.

State officials said they didn't find out until they began their own review last fall.

Gov. Kathy Hochul adds $50 million to investment in Buffalo's East Side The money includes $36.5 million for housing and social services. She said more than 1,000 homeowners struggling to keep their houses in good shape will receive about $10,000 each in grants to fix their homes.

"No funds will be disbursed until the project receives board approval and ESD completes its regular systematic review," Empire State Development spokeswoman Laura Magee told The Buffalo News.

Alexander Wright, co-op founder and president, said he learned about the problem after the state announced its grant and is working to correct it.

While Wright appeals to the IRS for reinstatement, activists who have worked with him in Niagara Falls and Buffalo question his ability to complete the Fruit Belt redevelopment project, including Lorna Peterson, who bought and donated the building that the $3 million in state money is earmarked to transform.

"He's had a lot of support and good will, but he needs to be held accountable," Peterson said.

Wright blamed the IRS reporting oversight on a volunteer he entrusted with the task, who he said failed to follow through. He declined to name the volunteer but said the proper forms were filed the month after he learned the nonprofit status was revoked.

"That's on me for not staying on the individual, and then going back to check to make sure that what they were saying was being done was being done," said Wright, who is required to sign off on the annual tax-status forms.

Wright initially answered questions from The News before directing all further inquiries to Rich Azzopardi, a former adviser and spokesman for Gov. Andrew Cuomo who now runs Bulldog Strategies, an Albany-based crisis communications firm.

When The News asked for copies of the completed 990 forms submitted to the IRS, Azzopardi said he couldn't provide them while the co-op's application status was pending, based on the advice of counsel.

"It's not at all surprising to hear that the 501(3)c status was revoked," said Heron Simonds, a former volunteer, board member and staff member for four years. "I'm surprised it went on as long as it did."

Peterson, a retired UB library science professor, said she has grown disenchanted with Wright's leadership and regrets putting the building in his hands.

She bought and donated the circa-1876 building at 238 Carlton St. for $47,500 in 2019 to preserve a historic structure and support the goal of a neighborhood food co-op.

Preservation Buffalo Niagara loaned the nonprofit $40,000 in 2019 to stabilize the structure. A lien was later placed on the building for failing to pay back the loan.

Upset that $30,000 hadn't been repaid, Peterson tried to find the co-op’s IRS 990 Form filings. After seeing that the IRS revoked the nonprofit status, she filed a complaint last September with the Charities Bureau of the U.S. Attorney General's Office.

Face of the co-op

Wright, 43, is a graduate of Nichols School and the University at Buffalo School of Law.

He organized grocery distributions and deliveries after the Tops shooting and Buffalo blizzard. He did the same during the pandemic, applying for and receiving $30,000 in federal Paycheck Protection Program funds for personal protective equipment. Wright said the equipment was used to serve "roughly 230,000 people" in Erie County.

Wright also helped establish a short-lived food co-op in a Niagara Falls storefront seven years ago. The co-op will reopen this summer after repairs are made, he said.

His Wright-Way Consulting firm in 2020 paid $45,000 for the 22-acre Blegacy Farms in Franklinville, 53 miles south of Buffalo. There, he hopes, Black farmers will rent land to grow fresh food, which in the future could involve selling to area co-ops, including the ones planned in Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Wright has well-established supporters who applaud his work and vision on food issues.

"His passion for East Buffalo is huge, and his desire to educate and have people understand how important ownership is in your professional life is invaluable in our community," said Allison DeHonney, who owns Urban Fruits and Veggies, which grows and sells locally produced foods.

DeHonney said her staff and Wright's coordinated the pick-up and drop-off of food and the packing of grocery bags on a daily basis for about two months after the Tops shooting.

"I'm super excited, and so happy his vision is coming to fruition," DeHonney said. "He works every day toward that mission and that goal."

Franchelle Parker, who joined the co-op's board in the fall, said she became familiar with Wright's efforts to distribute food after the Tops shooting.

"Our office is at Jefferson and Utica, so we literally watched them drop off tons and tons of food every single day," said Parker, executive director of Open Buffalo, a nonprofit whose mission is to advance racial, economic and environmental justice.

"I have witnessed Alex loading up food, sometimes by himself, and dropping them off at folks' houses who didn't have transportation to get out to the community center," Parker said. "Sometimes, I think when we try to scrape and put together resources ourselves, bootstrappy and grassroots, there is no one there to document the good."

Parker said she can't wait to see the Buffalo food co-op become a reality.

“I couldn’t think of a better location than a historically Black working-class neighborhood like the Fruit Belt,” she said.

'Diametrically opposed' decisions

Others familiar with Wright called his fitness to run an organization receiving $3 million in taxpayer dollars into question.

In 2012, a former CEO of the YWCA of Western New York said, she fired Wright for dishonesty. "I had to let Alex go from his position for hiring a relative that was not disclosed, and allowing that person to not show up for work and still be paid," Deborah Williams said.

Wright said the person hired was "a distant fourth or fifth cousin" who was qualified for the position. He said he wasn't told he couldn't hire her and denied Williams' claim that he had been fired and the reason why, saying he had resigned to take another position.

Since 2016, Wright has focused on developing sustainable food co-ops in areas without many food options.

Former African Heritage Food Co-op members are among those concerned about his leadership.

Simonds, who taught philosophy as an adjunct at Canisius College, said he and Wright "were the two leaders of the group" in the beginning. He credited Wright with making "something of a noble effort" to create a co-op.

"It was his idea, but I embraced it and tried to make sure he wasn't out there by himself," Simonds said. "We were both Black men who got access to quality educations as young people, and it was our challenge to somehow take the breadth of knowledge we were exposed to and make it profitable for our people, and it's very difficult to do that in the United States."

Simonds said their efforts were doomed because they failed to follow the advice they received before opening small storefronts on Highland Avenue in Niagara Falls and Clinton Street in Buffalo.

A $70,000 General Mills grant, administered by the United Way, provided consultants from Rhode Island and Minnesota who shared best practices for co-ops, with an emphasis on growing membership to support a store.

"The formula was to get 1,000 members. Instead, we opened two stores with a membership of about 100," Simonds said. "It didn't really make much sense, and things panned out to show us why that simple formula existed."

The shelves were always empty, Simonds said. Weeks went by with no more than 10 items for sale, and both locations "failed to get buy-in."

"We were making choices that were diametrically opposed to what we were told was fundamentally good business," Simonds said.

Another contributing factor, he said, was that the co-op failed to function properly with a board of directors.

"It was functioning like it was Alex's personal store and not a co-op," Simonds said.

"It became increasingly clear that things we did didn't make good business sense when Alex couldn't make payroll over and over again," Simonds said.

Carolette Meadows, a former co-op member, said she was board secretary for several months that first year, when four of nine board members were relatives of Wright's. She said she resigned as secretary after Wright repeatedly went online and changed the minutes.

"I told him that minutes were legal documents, and I am held liable for them," Meadows said. "He did it again, so I quit."

Wright disputed Meadow's contention, calling her a "disgruntled ex-volunteer" who was never on the board because she served before the co-op signed its articles of incorporation.

Without the 990 forms, there is nowhere to look for financial information on the co-op. Nor are board members listed on the co-op's website or Facebook page.

The outdated website still announces upcoming events in 2020, and indicates there are co-ops at the long-defunct site on Clinton Street in Buffalo and at the closed Niagara Falls storefront.

The board also doesn't have officers, including a president and treasurer. Board members instead "rotate responsibilities at every board meeting," Azzopardi said Wright told him. They also have access to a bookkeeper, he said, who became involved with the co-op after the problems with the IRS surfaced.

Remediation to start

The food co-op is moving forward in its bid to be the first in the area since the White Dairy Co-op, owned by Myles White decades ago in Cold Springs.

Wright expects asbestos removal and lead abatement to begin in weeks. Construction, estimated to cost $2.5 million, could start a month or two after that, he said, with the goal of opening in summer 2024 with groceries, hot meals, a cafe and community space.

The project will need to obtain a building permit and go before the Buffalo Preservation Board for approval before work can start.

The nonprofit status will also need to be restored for state funds to be used.

The co-op has received help from philanthropies.

Since the Tops shooting, the co-op got $25,000 from the M&T Bank Foundation, a refrigerated truck sponsored by Independent Health and $5,000 from the Western New York Foundation. Local Support Initiatives Corp. is providing a loan for masonry work on the building.

The co-op is also getting a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Healthy Food Financing Initiative. And $50,000 is expected from Symphony Property Management, the developer of The Lawrence, a project approved with 13 variances by the city's Planning Board in 2020 on Michigan Avenue in the Fruit Belt.

Faced with community opposition to the planned 131-unit apartment complex due to its size and scale, developer Timothy Laboeuf reached a deal to support the co-op and other groups operating in the Fruit Belt. He also offered to help train minority workers and hire minority contractors on the project. Because of that, the Fruit Belt Coalition gave its support.

Peterson and Veronica Hemphill-Nichols, founder of the Fruit Belt McCarley Gardens Housing Task Force, said they were at the Golden Cup coffee shop on Jefferson Avenue in early 2020 when Wright told them the developer offered $50,000 if he would support the project. At the next Planning Board meeting, Wright did.

The two women were incensed. "He's never lived or worked in the Fruit Belt, and is an outsider supporting something without consideration for the people who live in the neighborhood," Hemphill-Nichols said.

Wright said at the time that he took a pragmatic approach, seeing the support given to groups working in the Fruit Belt as a win for the community.

Laboeuf said he plans to make good on giving $50,000 to the food co-op once The Lawrence gets off the ground, which he believes will be this summer.

Wright said he's working hard to make the co-op a reality. He recognizes there have been mistakes, he said, but is striving "to get better."

"I am acutely aware that there is a bunch of stuff I don't know," Wright said. "You bring in consultants, lawyers, accountants that help strengthen your business practices. When we can pay folks to do these things, that turns the world around.

"This needs to happen really well," he said.