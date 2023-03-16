The African American Cultural Center, which houses the Paul Robeson Theatre, unveiled preliminary designs Thursday for a large complex to replace its 77-year-old home in Masten Park.

When two phases for the project are completed, the new building will contain 37,000 square feet, some seven times the size of the current building, said James Pitts, cultural center executive director.

Pitts said it's an ambitious project, but one sorely needed for the center, now housed in a deteriorating building, as well as the community as a whole.

"Coming out of the May 14 tragedy, we need something to show that the future is bright," he said. "We need something that's expensive, that looks good, that people will talk about and be proud of."

The first phase for new facility carries a $6.8-million price tag and would be constructed at the north end of the center's location at 350 Masten Ave., along Glenwood Avenue. It would feature large programming and administrative spaces and a youth theater, as well as an entry courtyard and outdoor performance area.

Screen-like facade treatments are planned to

The expectation, Pitts said, is that construction will begin next year and be completed in July 2025.

Pitts said the cultural center has commitments of $2 million for the project.

A new 250-seat Paul Robeson Theatre, one of Buffalo's leading and longest established playhouses, will be built as an addition to the new building in the project's second phase. Because the plan calls for demolishing the current building once the new build is opened, the Robeson Theatre would occupy the children's theater in the interim. The center has not yet estimated the cost of that phase.

The Robeson stage will have a fully equipped winged space with a full-fly for scenery The plans also call for a scenery construction workshop, green rooms and backstage support. A main lobby with ticket booth, art gallery and multipurpose event space that could double as a banquet space holding 320 people are also planned.

A marquee would identify the building entrance and announce upcoming events.

"These are the types of projects as architects that we really live for that don't come along very often," said Bob Starks, a principal with CJS Architects of Buffalo. "We can give back to the community but really have fun designing these buildings."

Savarino Companies will handle construction management for the project.

The center announced a capital campaign named for Agnes Bain, a beloved figure who served 41 years as executive director until her death in 2020. The center has been racked with turnover since her departure, with significant changes in directors and staff.

Pitts said there are plans for an array of programming additions in the arts, and he hopes to bring renewed attention to Paul Robeson with an annual classical music concert.

"We are going to remind people that Paul Robeson was a magnificent person who was a victim of discrimination and recrimination, but he was a fantastic opera singer and actor," Pitts said.

Mayor Byron Brown voiced his strong support for the project.

"This is an exciting day to see this plan for the expansion of the African American Cultural Center, as well as the launching of the capital campaign," Brown said. "This is one of he most important cultural organizations in the City of Buffalo, and for 65 years it has been one of the longest operating organizations in the Black community in Buffalo."

The mayor didn't commit funding, but said the project has been on his radar for some time.

"We have been anticipating this for years and planning for it for years," Brown said.

Michael Badger, bishop of Bethesda World Harvest International Church and African American Cultural Center board chair, said the new center home, when completed, will have a huge impact in the community.

"We have an opportunity to make a difference," Badger said, "and it is going to be a great project for this community and the City of Buffalo."