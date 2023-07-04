The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor is the recipient of a large federal grant.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced the Michigan Avenue corridor is the recipient of a $100,000 grant. The funds will be used to develop a plan for public programs and exhibitions.

Representatives from the Michigan Street Baptist Church, the Nash House Museum, the Historic Colored Musicians Club and Museum, and WUFO 1080 AM Black Radio History Collective will collaborate with historians, archivists, and museums consultants to produce the museum exhibition and site interpretive plan.

It's the latest in a string of good news for the corridor. On May 31, the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission moved into its new home in the three-story former Elsinghorst Bros. Building at 136 Broadway, between Elm Street and Michigan Avenue.