Affordable senior apartment complex set to open soon in Blasdell

Oakwood Senior Apartments will soon open in Blasdell for those 55 and older who meet eligibility guidelines.

People Inc. will operate the apartment complex at 15 Oakwood Ave., which has 31 one-bedroom and a pair of two-bedroom apartments and is expected to open by mid-November in the former Our Mother of Good Counsel Parish School, which closed in 2004. Seven units are reserved for people who are frail, elderly or homeless and need extra support. Tenants may have one small pet. Section 8 vouchers are accepted.

Federal, state and Erie County grant programs and tax credits paid for the $8.8 million renovation. The project becomes the 21st senior living apartment location People Inc. operates and the first in the town of Hamburg since Elm Apartments opened in 2008.

"We're looking to address the need for more suitable, affordable and safe apartments for seniors," People Inc. President and CEO Rhonda Frederick said. "And from our experiences, the Southtowns have been very welcoming. One of our goals is to be innovative with the demands of the affordable housing market to help people live better and longer independently.”

The nonprofit agency will host an application day for prospective residents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at People Inc. Lilly Senior Living, 36 Arthur Ave., in Blasdell.