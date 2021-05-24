Advocates warn disability-service agencies face staffing 'crisis'

Monday's news conference outside the downtown offices of Community Services for Every1 was sponsored by the Developmental Disabilities Alliance of Western New York, which represents 40 human-services agencies across New York's 18 westernmost counties.

The agencies' employees bathe, dress and feed clients with disabilities, drive them to appointments and provide other badly needed services, whether in a group-home setting or for clients who live with their families or on their own.

The workers, three-quarters of whom are women and 42% of whom are people of color, have seen their wages stagnate, said Jeff Paterson, an alliance board member. There are about 110,000 direct support professionals, or DSPs, across the state.

+3 30 years later, celebrating law that opened doors, erased barriers Without the the Americans With Disabilities Act, signed into law July 26, 1990, "it would be a lot harder to be a contributing member of society," says Kaylin Corbran.

Since 2009, the state has cut $2.6 billion from the disability services system, including $238 million this year, he said.

In 2005, for example, the average DSP wage was 33% higher than the state's minimum wage, Paterson said, while today it is less than 2% above the minimum wage.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The agencies have trouble recruiting and retaining workers because, as Candyce Adams, a manager in a large residential home, said, "They can go to McDonald's and make more money."