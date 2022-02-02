Advocates want legally binding community benefits agreement in Bills stadium deal

Baskin said that she respects the negotiating process and that her proposal, which she said reflects community needs, is not a formal Legislature document. It's just a reflection of her own priorities as an elected official.

The Legislature has not held formal conversations about what the governing body considers important in a negotiated lease agreement, and none are expected prior to a public release of the formal agreement on the broad terms of a lease deal. Baskin also said she has received no feedback to her proposal from any of the negotiators with whom she shared her document.

With time ticking on Bills stadium talks, what leverage does each side have? The three sides agree on two major points: A new venue needs to be built to replace 48-year-old Highmark Stadium, and both the Bills and the government need to help pay for it. But the sticking points are complicated.

She suggested other elected officials and community stakeholders similarly put forth their own ideas so that the entire community's needs are reflected.

If the lease deal approval process is anything like it was a decade ago, the Legislature will have no say over the terms of a final deal, other than to vote it up or down. Baskin said she hopes the approval process and memorandum of understanding this time around will be more inclusive and democratic.

The Legislature has agreed to delay any vote on a tentative lease agreement by 30 days, and Majority Leader Timothy Meyers said the Democratic majority isn't going to be rushed in its deliberations.