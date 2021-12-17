Advocates push for Scajaquada Creek's resuscitation as part of expressway redesign

Proponents say addressing the waterway as part of the expressway's redesign can set the stage for addressing other parts of the creek.

That includes the East Side, which, though hard to picture now, was a waterfront community a century ago, before the polluted creek that was prone to flooding was buried in a giant 30-foot pipe.

There have been successes, most notably in Forest Lawn. Waterkeeper recently completed a successful $8 million project to bring back the creek's floodplain and re-create a wetland.

Waterkeeper also hopes to eventually restore the creek's natural water course at Hoyt Lake.

Widening and restoring the creek where the expressway now stretches, along with sewer and other ecological improvements, would be the catalyst for addressing the whole creek, Jedlicka said.

"If we have a clear vision of 5, 10 or even all 13 miles of this creek, we can design our communities and our transportation system around what Mother Nature intended, in a way that they can coexist," Jedlicka said.

That would mean putting an end to the sewer overflows, the stagnant water, floating trash and legacy contamination.