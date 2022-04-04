Advocates: No Bills stadium deal without strong community benefits agreement

"It’s great to open up this recreational opportunity to more people and make it a little bit more accessible, but with the amount of public funding toward this deal, that’s simply not enough," Súilleabháin said.

Nowak also said, "This is not a fight against the Bills. We’re all fans."

But the Bills should be more than just a football team, she said. They should be true community partners who play a role in improving the region for all.

The push for a strong community giveback component should surprise no one. Several public hearings have been held while stadium lease negotiations were ongoing, and all included aggressive advocacy for a community benefits agreement.

Advocates said they are glad to see a written commitment to one, but they remain concerned that the CBA may be treated as an afterthought in the overall stadium deal.

"When we look around the country, we see much smaller deals that have clear community benefits from the start," Súilleabháin said. "Part of the challenge is that this has been such a closed process. That’s something we see shifting in the weeks ahead."