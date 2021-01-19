Advocates call nursing homes a "failed" business model

• Hire specialists who can facilitate transitions of nursing home residents into the community.

Eden nursing home has 70% Covid-19 test positivity rate A total of 28 residents in the 40-bed nursing home were infected with the coronavirus for the week ending last Saturday, according to the Erie County Health Department.

The petition said nursing home infection control measures in New York and across the country were inadequate before the pandemic. Federal statistics show 82% of all nursing homes had been cited for infection deficiencies “in one or more years from 2013-2017,” according to the petition.

“Reacting to the latest tragedy in congregate facilities with more money isn’t solving the root causes of the problems faced in long-term care. We’ve been doing that for decades,” said Lindsay Heckler, supervising attorney for the Center for Elder Law and Justice in Buffalo.

“Putting more money into nursing homes in response to the devastation of Covid-19 would be akin to having watched the Hindenburg disaster and doubling down on dirigibles,” said Bryan O’Malley of the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Association of New York State in Albany.

The petition states that “being able to choose where to live and how to receive needed supports and by whom should be recognized as a basic human right for all New Yorkers.”