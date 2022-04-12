Advocate for the disabled scores big success with paratransit expansion study

It was 2014 when Stephanie Speaker, now a Depew resident disabled by mental challenges and epilepsy, first approached then-Assemblyman Michael P. Kearns about New York's inadequate transit system for disabled people.

"Why can't the service area expand from 3/4 mile from a bus route to 3 miles," she asked, "so the disabled can get to work or appointments easier?"

On Tuesday, the firebrand for disabled rights stood with some of Western New York's most powerful politicians to celebrate an experimental program approved in the new state budget that will determine how to implement just what she has always sought. And they all credited her with a long effort that finally prodded the Albany bureaucracy.

"I'm still pushing because I care for the disabled community like myself, the veterans, and the seniors, for whom paratransit is important," said, Speaker, 50, during a news conference outside the Allen-Medical Campus Metro Rail Station on Main Street as her parents, Kenneth and Patricia Speaker, looked on.

Speaker's long effort to expand paratransit service provided by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority and other transit agencies fell short of her goal – and that of legislative sponsor Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, D-Buffalo – for expanded efforts around the state. But she and Kennedy did succeed in obtaining a $750,000 grant for the NFTA to establish a pilot program to study new service in Erie County.

The program will:

• Identify the number of those qualifying for paratransit services and their locations.

• Examine door-to-door and curb-to-curb services.

• Study flexible pickup or drop-off windows, short notice services, peak hour feeder services and other aspects of the NFTA's paratransit program.

Kennedy lauded the work of Speaker and Todd Vaarwerk, chief policy officer of Western New York Independent Living Inc., adding the pilot program will continue to seek their input.

"This is a very important first step," Vaarwerk said, noting that reliable paratransit and the lack of affordable housing rank as top impediments to reaching work and other activities for the disabled.

NFTA Executive Director Kimberley A. Minkel promised full cooperation from the transit agency in studying the program. The effort will be "transformative, transparent and transferrable," she said, so it can be ready for adaptation around the state.

"This is long overdue and badly needed," Minkel added.

Kearns, now Erie County clerk, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes, and Assembly members Karen McMahon and Jonathan Rivera also attended the morning session.

"This is about fairness, this is about equity, this is about dignity," Rivera said. "It's money spent the right way."

Under the current program, paratransit commuters pay $4 for a ride aboard 85 specially equipped vans for approved activities like doctor's appointments or grocery shopping. The authority's PAL (Paratransit Access Line) service recorded 13,827 trips in January and 15,708 in February.

Kennedy, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, said he will continue exploring eventual passage of a $20 million program for the entire state, which was included in the Senate budget but ended up as the pilot program.

The senator also pointed to a record $68.2 million in State Operating Assistance (STOA) for the NFTA, a $9 million increase from two years ago. Overall, he said, the budget included a $39.7 million hike for upstate transit agencies.

