Advisory issued as heat, humidity will make today a scorcher

It's going to feel as hot as 100 degrees outside today in many parts of Western New York, according to the National Weather Service.
Northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties will be under a heat advisory starting at noon through 7 p.m.
Heat index values are expected between 95 and 100 thanks to high temperatures and high humidity, according to forecasters.
Tips to deal with the heat and humidity:
• Stay hydrated.
• Stay out of the sun.
• Spend time in air-conditioned rooms.
• Check in on neighbors and relatives.
• Never leave young children or pets in unattended vehicles.
• In cases of suspected heat stroke, call 911.
