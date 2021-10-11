Adventure Landing operator seeks to stave off sale to Jim's Steakout

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The town's Planning Board began its review of the preliminary site plan last week. The Planning Board would have final say on approving the site plan, Emminger said. Based on the initial proposal, the project doesn't appear to require any variances or zoning change, he added.

"There may be some other 'obstacles' that remain," Emminger wrote. "But those are not town obstacles, they are developer obstacles that he/she may have to overcome."

Dozens of people weighed in on social media objecting to the proposal, arguing hoagies, chicken fingers and french fries are widely available in the town, but Adventure Landing is irreplaceable.

Woodburn did not respond to requests for comment last week and again Monday. But in the Facebook post, Adventure Landing Buffalo said it was unaware the property was listed for sale by its landlord, National Retail Properties. Adventure Landing says it remains open and wants to stay at the Tonawanda site for as long as it can.

"If the Town of Tonawanda approves the proposed plans for our facility, this will not be possible," the venue said on Facebook.

Incorvaia told The News that Adventure Landing had to know the property was for sale.