Adventure Landing operator seeks to stave off sale to Jim's Steakout

The operator of a mainstay miniature golf complex in the Town of Tonawanda isn't ready to toss out its clubs just yet.
Adventure Landing says it opposes plans by its landlord to sell the Sheridan Drive property to Jim's Steakout, which would raze the golf courses and a game room on the site to make way for a new sub shop. The company urged town officials to reject the restaurant's plans and allow it to work out a long-term lease for the site.
"Adventure Landing (Formerly Putt-Putt Golf & Games) has been a fixture on Sheridan Drive for almost 60 years and we hope to be able to continue on for many more years!!" the business said in a Facebook post.
The possible closing of Adventure Landing raised the ire of many residents after The Buffalo News reported the plan last week.
Those who oppose the plan bemoaned the loss of a Northtowns institution, saying Tonawanda doesn't need another place to get fast food. The new restaurant, with a drive-thru, would replace a smaller Jim's Steakout located less than half a mile away.
But town officials say they can't intervene in the private real estate transaction, and the proposal from Jim's Steakout is allowed under the property's zoning classification.
"I don’t think you or anyone else want the town to have a say in who you can or can’t sell your home/property to, do you?" Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger said in a Facebook post, responding to the numerous emails and calls he's received.
Jim Incorvaia, owner of the restaurant chain that bears his first name, said the backlash surprised him, and he insisted he's not the one driving Adventure Landing out of business.
"I don't want to be the bad guy," Incorvaia said in an interview. "I'm not pushing this man out."
The owner of Jim's Steakout has filed plans with the town to tear down the Adventure Landing golf course and game room, a local institution on Sheridan Drive.
Families have flocked to the venue at 2400 Sheridan Drive for decades to play miniature golf and, later, arcade games after the establishment added a party space and game room structure.
Adventure Landing, which has several additional locations in the South, took it over from Putt-Putt in 1998. Hank Woodburn, CEO of Florida-based Adventure Holdings, then sold the Tonawanda property in 2011 for just over $1 million to a real estate investment group based in Florida, and he continued to operate the entertainment center.
A real-estate listing said the 1.9-acre property at 2400 Sheridan, with a list price of $995,000, would be "delivered free of tenant, making for an excellent redevelopment opportunity."
A plan filed with the Town of Tonawanda shows Jim's Steakout would build a restaurant with drive-thru on the eastern side of the property. Future development would include a new retail building on the west side of the site, according to the document.
The town's Planning Board began its review of the preliminary site plan last week. The Planning Board would have final say on approving the site plan, Emminger said. Based on the initial proposal, the project doesn't appear to require any variances or zoning change, he added.
"There may be some other 'obstacles' that remain," Emminger wrote. "But those are not town obstacles, they are developer obstacles that he/she may have to overcome."
Dozens of people weighed in on social media objecting to the proposal, arguing hoagies, chicken fingers and french fries are widely available in the town, but Adventure Landing is irreplaceable.
Woodburn did not respond to requests for comment last week and again Monday. But in the Facebook post, Adventure Landing Buffalo said it was unaware the property was listed for sale by its landlord, National Retail Properties. Adventure Landing says it remains open and wants to stay at the Tonawanda site for as long as it can.
"If the Town of Tonawanda approves the proposed plans for our facility, this will not be possible," the venue said on Facebook.
Incorvaia told The News that Adventure Landing had to know the property was for sale.
He said he was contacted by a real-estate agent who told him the property had been on the market for two years and asked if he was interested in buying it. Incorvaia said he wants to move from Sheridan at Belmont Avenue to a nearby property where he can build a larger restaurant, with a drive-thru and easier access for vehicles to and from the site.
He said he tried to buy a parcel on the other side of Sheridan Drive, but the deal fell through and it is now where Royal Car Wash operates.
Incorvaia said he reached out to Woodburn, who has been on a month-to-month lease at the site, to find out what he's trying to do.
He said Woodburn asked whether Adventure Landing could lease the property from Incorvaia if the sale goes through, a request Incorvaia rejected.
Incorvaia said he's willing to let Adventure Landing have space in the future retail building for a game and party room.
He said he understands people's "sentimental" connection to the former Putt-Putt venue, but he hopes they eventually will welcome an investment at the site that could reach $3 million, including the purchase price.
If Adventure Landing wants to assure its continued operation at the site, it needs to buy the property itself, Incorvaia said.
"If it wasn't me, it would be someone else," he said.