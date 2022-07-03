Adopted Buffalonian eyes success at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

The Buffalo area is home to Ronnie Hartman, but not in a strict sense of the definition.

"When I was 28 years old, I moved to Buffalo and it saved my life," said Hartman, who will compete in his seventh Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Coney Island. The July 4 event will be televised on ESPN.

Hartman, a professional wrestler who goes by Megabyte Ronnie and ranks as the world's 20th-best competitive eater, hit rock bottom after leaving the U.S. Army in 2014 following deployment in Afghanistan. A self-proclaimed "military brat," he moved to North Carolina to live with his mother – because he had no other option and nowhere he identified as "home."

"I wasn't responsible to be out here," Hartman said Friday of the first few years back in civilian life. "I was missing days of work, losing money, spending money on stupid things. I had a dead-end job, no money to my name. I worked the night shift on weekends, so I had no social life.

"It was just miserable. I don't know how I was functioning back then," he said.

Hartman joined the competitive eating circuit in the U.S. and saved enough money to travel up to Buffalo for the National Buffalo Wing Festival in September 2018. "I saw the city and I fell in love with it," he said. It was there that he reconnected with Trent Walden, one of his best friends from the military, who invited him to move into the basement of his Orchard Park home that December.

Hartman remains grateful, especially because Walden's wife, Jenna, was mid-pregnancy during the months Hartman lived in their home.

The new start turned Hartman's fortunes. He joined Grapplers Anonymous, a wrestling school in Lackawanna, to spark his pro wrestling career, and held information technology jobs at law firm Goldberg Segalla and New Era Cap. He now lives in Fort Drum, near Watertown, where his wife – whom he met in Buffalo – serves in the Army.

"I never lived anywhere longer than two or three years," said Hartman, who was born in Fort Polk, La., where he stayed a few months before moving to Germany. "I moved my entire life. I never felt like I was from anywhere until I moved to Buffalo, and now I finally have a hometown."

Hartman hits Coney Island fresh off his personal best in a hot dog eating contest, slamming 29.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes during a qualifier last weekend in Washington, D.C., but he's still not bursting with confidence ahead of the downstate holiday spectacle.

"I'm not delusional," Hartman said. "I'm not going to be anywhere near Joey Chestnut, Geoff Esper, Miki Sudo, those people – but if I can get up there and beat people ranked ahead of me, that's really what my competition is."

Chestnut has won 14 of the last 15 Nathan's competitions, setting a world record by eating 76 hot dogs in last year's competition while Sudo, the favorite on the women's side, returns after missing last year as she anticipated her first child.

It's been a battle for Hartman to qualify for Nathan's, one of few official eating competitions that requires qualification. He failed to seal his place in 2015, 2016 and 2017, despite traveling to Chicago, Tennessee and Georgia to participate in qualifiers, but Monday will make four straight earned trips.

"I think if the hot dogs are good, and all the conditions are there, I think I can definitely hit 35," Hartman said of his hot dog target. "I'm going into it saying I'll be happy if I break 30."

While Hartman said that to him the competition is primarily a physical challenge, he did not discount the mental mountain.

"Eating as many hot dogs as you can for 10 minutes, that's rough," he said. "Sometimes I'm up there and it's like minute six and mentally I'm like, 'Man, what am I doing with my life?'"

Hartman believes he thrives with softer, sweeter foods that require less chewing. He rampaged through 14 pounds of strawberry shortcake in eight minutes during a recent competition, losing to an opponent who ate one pound more. That result was telling for Hartman in regard to his strengths, however, as that victor usually eats around 40 hot dogs. Chicken wings are also not Hartman's forte.

"That's what we call a technique food, and I eat like a barbarian," Hartman said. "It sucks that I'm not good at the ones I'd like to be good at."

Even though Monday's event is not in Hartman's wheelhouse, he cannot wait. "It's the best weekend of the year," he said.

Hartman carries Buffalo with him through a tattoo on his left bicep. It's half chicken wing, half Buffalo skyline, with the city name scrawled across the middle.

"Buffalo is a city that's like, 'Yeah, we may be beat up, but at least we're still in this together,'" Hartman said. "It really feels like a community in Buffalo. It feels like somewhere I could go if I ever needed something."

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

