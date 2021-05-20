Adopted budget trims spending but doesn't 'defund' Buffalo police

From January 2020 to January 2021, Evans said, there was a three-fold increase in shooting victims and a 30% increase in homicides amid the Covid-19 pandemic, when people were to a large extent sequestered in their residences.

“We cannot imagine when pandemic restrictions are eased what the impact on violent crime will be this summer,” he said.

“At the end of the day, the men and women of the Buffalo Police Department are focused on protecting and serving the community,” he added. “Whether you cut the police budget, keep it the same or increase it, that focus will never waiver. “

The Council unanimously approved the 2021-22 operating budget for the city primarily as proposed by Mayor Byron W. Brown.

There were some notable adjustments.

Safety measures for school zones

Council members approved $1.35 million in neighborhood initiatives, with the money divided equally among the nine Council districts.

The funding can be used to implement non-punitive traffic calming measures in school zones, such as speed humps, “school” pavement markings and crosswalks by schools if speed cameras are eliminated.