Admirers hope statue, park remind people that 'Tesla' means more than just a car

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"So Tesla was one of those rare humans that was actually more interested in helping other people than he was in his own personal wealth and fame. That really attracted me to the story, as well," said Swisher.

Swisher, who also has a background in music and art, said there are plans to add an art piece to the park in the form of a replica of a Tesla coil.

"A Tesla coil was probably his primary invention. It was a way to take lower-energy electricity and transmit it – increase its power and transmit it – over a larger area," said Swisher.

"It was that technology that actually went into radio and wireless transmission of information," Swisher added, noting that, historically, much of the pioneering work on long-distance radio transmission has been credited to a contemporary, engineer and inventor Guglielmo Marconi.

"Most people think that Marconi got credit early on for being the father of radio, but that was actually changed based on research and some of the patents that Tesla never got credit for. So now he's officially recognized as the father of radio and that all came from his concept of the Tesla coil," Swisher said.