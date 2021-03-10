Administrative judge has not talked with Michalski since freight train hit him

The administrative judge who oversees the state courts in Western New York said she is hoping for the recovery of State Supreme Court Judge John L. Michalski, but has not talked with him since he was hit by a freight train in Depew.

Judge Paula L. Feroleto said she does not know at this point when Michalski will return to work.

Feroleto’s brief comments to a Buffalo News reporter on Wednesday were her first since Michalski, 59, suffered a severe leg injury in the Feb. 28 incident.

“We’re thinking about him and his family,” Feroleto said in a telephone interview. “He’s still in the hospital and we’re hoping he is doing much better.”

Three law enforcement sources told The News that the judge either fell or lay down on the railroad tracks shortly before he was struck by a slow-moving CSX Transportation freight train.

Asked if she has any information about how Michalski was hurt, Feroleto said, “I have no comment and no information.”