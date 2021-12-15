ADM seeks to demolish damaged grain elevator despite preservationists' objections

ADM tried to demolish the Great Northern, at 250 Ganson St., in 1996 and again in 2003.

"This is a great opportunity for ADM to do what they've wanted to do for three decades," Higgins said.

The demolition application cited a recent engineer and others over the years who have voiced concerns that the structure is unstable and a safety hazard.

"All of the engineers have concluded that the structure was not designed or built to withstand what are now understood to be wind loads in its location, and that there is no safe or feasible way to remedy those design deficiencies," the application said.

"The brick exterior walls are far too high, too thin and are unsupported," it said. "And because the building is over 120 years old, the mortar throughout has degraded. In addition, the corrugated panel sheeting on the cupola is corroding and pieces are being periodically blown off the structure by the wind, causing potentially life-threatening debris falls.

