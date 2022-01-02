ADM objects to Monday's judicial hearing on Great Northern grain elevator

Archer Daniels Midland submitted a bench memorandum Sunday to State Supreme Court, objecting to an informational hearing on the future of the Great Northern grain elevator scheduled for Monday by Justice Emilio Colaiacovo.

"ADM respectfully submits that conducting a fact-finding hearing is unnecessary and inconsistent with the applicable law," the memorandum said.

Colaiacovo scheduled the hearing to obtain additional information on whether James Comerford, commissioner of permit and inspection services, acted in an "arbitrary and capricious" manner in issuing an emergency demolition order at ADM's behest.

The 1897 Great Northern, the last remaining brick box-style grain elevator with steel bins in North America, sustained a large hole in its north wall during a Dec. 11 windstorm.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture is challenging the demolition order, maintaining the damage incurred does not affect its structural integrity or pose the imminent danger to the public ADM claims it does.

The Chicago-based commodities giant is seeking to demolish the local landmark for the fourth time since 1996.

