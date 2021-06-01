Ad campaign to open Canadian border goes bicoastal – and binational

And he's not done yet in spreading the word about the pain the border shutdown is causing homeowners such as himself as well as couples who find themselves as separated as the two countries.

"What I'd love to do on one of the Canadian stations and either CNN or Fox is to have an interview where the host actually makes a phone call to a separated person in Canada and a separated person in the United States, and they have a conversation," Adams said in an interview Tuesday. "I think that would make the whole thing come alive for everybody."

One thing's for certain. Adams' campaign has made people affected by the pandemic-inspired border shutdown – now in its 15th month – come alive with anger.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I have not been able to check on our cottage in a remote area of Northwest Ontario," Christopher Leonard, an American who donated $500 to Adams' effort, said on the GoFundMe page. "What is the point of being fully vaccinated if we are not allowed to travel across borders? Enough is enough, Canada. End this abhorrent, destructive practice that has decimated so many communities along our border!"