ACV Auctions' strong debut on Nasdaq fuels hope for local startups

“It was like they had enough knowledge to be dangerous and a great idea, and what was a dream became reality,” said Gavigan, who now works with later-stage startups at Endeavor Western New York.

ACV is recognized as the region's first "unicorn" for surpassing $1 billion in valuation in 2019. Its app allows car dealers to buy and sell used vehicles online, providing an alternative to in-person auctions. The company has 1,600 employees, including over 400 based in Buffalo. ACV operates in 125 different U.S. markets and plans to use the proceeds from the stock sale to expand into more, including some international markets like Canada.

Gavigan said ACV’s IPO should not be seen as an endpoint for the region.

“It’s a new beginning,” he said. “And it’s not like, ‘Look at what we did.’ It’s, how do we leverage the momentum and take another step. How do we draw more people in from more neighborhoods in our community to create these monumental effects on quality of life, and joy? How do we extrapolate this, how do we accelerate it? And that’s going to be the charter for the next 10 years.”

Chamoun said he is hopeful ACV “becomes a showcase of what hopefully dozens and then hundreds of other companies will do in upstate New York.”