ACV Auctions' strong debut on Nasdaq fuels hope for local startups

ACV Auctions’ shares were a huge hit on their first day of trading, jumping by 25% in a breakthrough for a Buffalo-based startup going public and opening the door to more jobs, growth and spinoff wealth in the region.
ACV’s shares closed at $31.25 per share on Nasdaq on Wednesday. The tech firm priced its shares – trading under the symbol ACVA - at a higher-than-expected $25 per share as demand for the stock grew among investors. Earlier this month, ACV estimated that its stock would sell for between $18 and $20 per share and as recently as a few days ago, it estimated that the shares would sell for $20 to $22 apiece.
Demand for the shares was so strong that the company was able to sell almost 2.5 million extra shares, boosting its take from the stock sale to around $430 million. That brought an added windfall for ACV and its investors. When ACV thought its shares would sell for around $19, it estimated its take from the stock sale would be around $290 million, so the combination of the higher price and the extra shares netted ACV an extra $140 million to use to run its business.
As ACV's stock soared once trading began around noon, so did its market value. ACV finished the day with a market value of more than $4.8 billion. Among the region's publicly traded companies, ACV finished the day as the fourth most valuable, behind M&T Bank, Life Storage and Moog Inc.
George Chamoun, the CEO, rang the bell to open the trading day, joined by smiling ACV colleagues.
“It’s really such a huge moment for Buffalo and all of upstate New York,” Chamoun said. “No longer is it a question of, could you build a massively disruptive large successful company in Buffalo and upstate? It’s not a debate.
“It’s a message to the entrepreneurs: You can build these businesses here, you can grow them,” Chamoun said. “It’s a message to local angel investors and support systems that we’re doing the right things. It’s a message to the state: You did the right thing supporting 43North and other activities. Keep supporting these things.”
ACV’s successful initial public offering demonstrated the value of upstate New York’s startup community, said Marnie LaVigne, president and CEO of Launch New York, which mentors and invests in upstate startups.
“This legitimizes all the time and effort and resources that have gone into trying to grow the startup ecosystem here,” LaVigne said. “It shows that, in just a handful of years, you can turn an idea into something as big as ACV, which was just not really imagined.”
John Gavigan had tears in his eyes watching Chamoun ring the opening bell. Gavigan was the executive director of 43North when ACV won the $1 million grand prize in the 2015 business plan competition. And he saw ACV’s founders building the business from an incubator.
“It was like they had enough knowledge to be dangerous and a great idea, and what was a dream became reality,” said Gavigan, who now works with later-stage startups at Endeavor Western New York.
ACV is recognized as the region's first "unicorn" for surpassing $1 billion in valuation in 2019. Its app allows car dealers to buy and sell used vehicles online, providing an alternative to in-person auctions. The company has 1,600 employees, including over 400 based in Buffalo. ACV operates in 125 different U.S. markets and plans to use the proceeds from the stock sale to expand into more, including some international markets like Canada.
Gavigan said ACV’s IPO should not be seen as an endpoint for the region.
“It’s a new beginning,” he said. “And it’s not like, ‘Look at what we did.’ It’s, how do we leverage the momentum and take another step. How do we draw more people in from more neighborhoods in our community to create these monumental effects on quality of life, and joy? How do we extrapolate this, how do we accelerate it? And that’s going to be the charter for the next 10 years.”
Chamoun said he is hopeful ACV “becomes a showcase of what hopefully dozens and then hundreds of other companies will do in upstate New York.”
ACV joined a relatively small club of locally based companies that have gone public. The most recent example was drug developer Athenex, in 2017. Synacor went public in 2012 but is on the verge of going private, as the company prepares to be acquired.
While the IPO provides financial fuel for ACV to expand, innovate and hire more people, going public also rewarded investors, who can in turn put those funds to work.
The newly created 43North Foundation disclosed it was selling 500,000 of its 3 million shares in ACV. 43North automatically gained a stake in ACV when the company won prize money in the business plan competition. The higher offering price also was a windfall to 43North. The value of the 500,000 shares it sold jumped by $3 million to $12.5 million, compared with the $9.5 million it would have received had the stock gone public at $19.
"We estimate that this could be one of the biggest foundations in Buffalo someday," said William Maggio, chairman of the 43North Foundation.
The foundation will have a strict focus, in line with 43North's mission, he said.
"We're going to invest in startups," Maggio said. "That is our only objective, is to continue to build and bring as many startup companies to Buffalo as possible." Those investments will be in homegrown startups, as well as companies which agree to locate in Buffalo, he said.
"Diversity's critically important to us," he said. "You've got to be a startup that wants to come to Buffalo. You've got to want to build your company in Buffalo. All those things are going to be super important. And the proceeds will be used to support those companies."
Anthony Ogorek, president of Ogorek Wealth Management, said 43North deserves credit for picking a winner like ACV. And he said the region will reap the benefits of newly wealthy investors.
“If we get money in Buffalo, it tends to be older money,” he said. “It tends to be people who’ve worked decades in order to accumulate that. I really think it’s refreshing to be able to have people in their 30s and 40s who’ve got $10 million, $20 million, $30 million, $40 million to do something with.”
“When you’ve got a money and you’ve got a vision, it’s amazing the kind of things that can come out of it,” he said. “I do think our local economy has been starved of that, and I think we’re finally getting that nexus of vision and money hitting.”
ACV’s successful IPO could put upstate New York on other investors’ radar, LaVigne said.
“We feel that ACV is getting this national attention, which will bring a lot more interest to Western New York among those who’ve got a natural tie, but even among funders who perhaps never thought to look for deals in upstate New York,” she said. “So suddenly the recipe is coming together. We know the idea and the market opportunity, but you’ve got to have the talent and the capital.”
For Chamoun, does it feel different to be leading a public company, instead of a private one?