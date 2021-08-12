ACV Auctions says growth plans remain on track

ACV Auctions' ambitious growth plans continue to unfold.
The Buffalo-based tech startup shared more insights about its strategy and outlook as it released its second-quarter earnings this week.
ACV's sales and profits were better than analysts expected, but investors weren't impressed, sending ACV shares down by 9% on Thursday to their lowest level since late July.
Here are five takeaways from its latest report:
1. Expanding presence. ACV says it is on track to achieve its target of 160 U.S. territories by the end of the year.
"This will be about a 30% increase in our footprint since the beginning of the year and will position us to engage with nearly all the franchise dealers in the U.S.," said George Chamoun, the CEO.
ACV added more sellers to its platform in the first half of this year than in all of 2020, Chamoun said. The company has just started entering some markets in the Northwest and on the West Coast.
ACV didn't provide any updates on expanding into Canada, something the company has previously cited as part of its plans.
2. Inventory balance. An ongoing national story this year has been the shortage of new vehicles available for dealers to sell – due to a lack of microchips to install in those vehicles – and high prices for used vehicles. The market conditions influence the number of used vehicles sold by dealers through ACV's digital auction marketplace, and the prices they fetch.
"Right now, we are being prudent and we're assuming that based on what we're hearing from dealers, that inventory is going to stay very short" for the third quarter, Chamoun said.
Most auto industry participants see the vehicle supply issue recovering in early 2022, Chamoun said.
"A more normalized pricing environment allows buyers and sellers expectations to converge, more supply coming into the market feeds the top of the funnel, which in turn drives higher volumes in our marketplace," he said. "It will take a few quarters for these market dislocations to settle out. But in the meantime, we continue to execute on our plan and take market share."
3. Growing employment. ACV had 1,700 employees across the country as of the end of the second quarter, compared to about 1,600 employees as of last March.
Its team of vehicle inspectors has increased threefold over the past two years. On average, ACV's average time from posting a vehicle inspector teammate position to hiring for that job was 16 days. Chamoun called that pace "pretty strong."
And ACV is slightly ahead of schedule with its hiring of territory managers to extend its reach to auto dealers nationwide, Chamoun said.
"We are on plan," he said. "We will come back over the next few quarters, and I'm very confident to say we will have reached sort of full coverage, sort of coast to coast, that we have the territory managers out there in the field to reach out to all the franchised dealers from a supply perspective and these other products."
Chamoun was asked by an analyst about how the tight labor market is affecting ACV's hiring.
"I would say labor challenges are a challenge, I think, for all companies these days," he said. "But I would say for these two roles out in the field right now [territory managers and vehicle inspectors], we're executing our goals and it's going well."
4. Rising vehicle sales. Despite the vehicle shortages, ACV sold more than 153,000 vehicles on its digital marketplace during the second quarter – a record high and up 74% from the second quarter of 2020.
Its gross merchandise volume – a measure of the combined dollar value of what was sold – soared to $2.1 billion, also a record. Chamoun said ACV transacted more gross merchandise volume in the second quarter than it did in all of 2019.
5. Diversified revenues. ACV also is diversifying its revenue stream beyond online auctions. Its second quarter results reflected that diversification.