ACV Auctions says growth plans remain on track

And ACV is slightly ahead of schedule with its hiring of territory managers to extend its reach to auto dealers nationwide, Chamoun said.

"We are on plan," he said. "We will come back over the next few quarters, and I'm very confident to say we will have reached sort of full coverage, sort of coast to coast, that we have the territory managers out there in the field to reach out to all the franchised dealers from a supply perspective and these other products."

Chamoun was asked by an analyst about how the tight labor market is affecting ACV's hiring.

"I would say labor challenges are a challenge, I think, for all companies these days," he said. "But I would say for these two roles out in the field right now [territory managers and vehicle inspectors], we're executing our goals and it's going well."

4. Rising vehicle sales. Despite the vehicle shortages, ACV sold more than 153,000 vehicles on its digital marketplace during the second quarter – a record high and up 74% from the second quarter of 2020.

Its gross merchandise volume – a measure of the combined dollar value of what was sold – soared to $2.1 billion, also a record. Chamoun said ACV transacted more gross merchandise volume in the second quarter than it did in all of 2019.