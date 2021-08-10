ACV Auctions' revenues rise as stock price fluctuates

ACV's current market value is $3.8 billion, down from $4.8 billion at the end of its first trading day. Since early June, ACV shares have traded in the $20 to $25 range.

What accounts for the drop in the stock price? Like any publicly traded company, ACV is subject to the ups and downs of the market. But the current price has retreated closer to the $18-20 price ACV initially estimated in the lead-up to its stock market debut – and is still higher than that.

When demand from investors was so strong, ACV then revised that range upward to $20 to $22, before ultimately pricing the shares at $25 for the initial public offering.

ACV Auctions makes $60 million acquisition Max Digital is an inventory and merchandising software products company.

Another factor is the partial lifting of the restriction on insiders selling their shares after IPO, which took effect last spring. ACV met requirements allowing for 25% of those shares to be sold as of May 18, and those sales put downward pressure on the stock as early investors cashed out some of their shares. The lock-up period for the rest of the shares remains in effect until six months after the IPO, which will come in late September, and that could prompt even more selling.