ACV Auctions' revenues rise as stock price fluctuates

ACV Auctions – the Buffalo Niagara region's highest-flying IPO this spring – has fallen back this summer, but the company showed Wednesday that it's still growing quickly.
The Buffalo-based tech firm on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenues of $97.4 million, almost double sales from a year ago and far exceeding analyst expectations.
Its quarterly loss of 6 cents per share was much smaller than analysts expected.
That pushed ACV's topsy-turvy stock up back above its IPO price of $25 a share in after-hours trading. It was the first time ACV's stock, which shot up after its successful IPO only to fall even harder, has topped its IPO price in more than two months.
Even with the after-hours bounce, ACV's share price has dropped from its lofty highs, chopping more than $1 billion off the market value of Buffalo's hottest IPO stock in more than a decade.
ACV Auctions is already in 125 U.S. territories, and wants to increase that total to 160 by year's end.
“We were very pleased with our strong results in the second quarter, which were driven by continued market share gains, growing adoption of ACV’s value-added services and favorable conditions in the automotive market,” said George Chamoun, ACV's CEO.
ACV's stock closed at $24.60 on Nasdaq, compared to its closing price of $31.25 on its first day of trading in late March, and just below its IPO price of $25 a share. After-hours trading pushed the price up more than 3% to more than $25 for the first time since early June.
ACV's current market value is $3.8 billion, down from $4.8 billion at the end of its first trading day. Since early June, ACV shares have traded in the $20 to $25 range.
What accounts for the drop in the stock price? Like any publicly traded company, ACV is subject to the ups and downs of the market. But the current price has retreated closer to the $18-20 price ACV initially estimated in the lead-up to its stock market debut – and is still higher than that.
When demand from investors was so strong, ACV then revised that range upward to $20 to $22, before ultimately pricing the shares at $25 for the initial public offering.
Max Digital is an inventory and merchandising software products company.
Another factor is the partial lifting of the restriction on insiders selling their shares after IPO, which took effect last spring. ACV met requirements allowing for 25% of those shares to be sold as of May 18, and those sales put downward pressure on the stock as early investors cashed out some of their shares. The lock-up period for the rest of the shares remains in effect until six months after the IPO, which will come in late September, and that could prompt even more selling.
ACV's 6 cent per share loss was better than analysts' average estimate of a 28-cent loss. And the company reported revenues of $97.4 million, topping analysts' consensus estimate of $74.3 million, and up from $69.1 million in the first quarter.
“Our investments in geographic expansion, and new platform features and offerings, are creating long-term growth drivers for our business to address the large market opportunity ahead of us," Chamoun said. "And, with the recent acquisition of Max Digital, we have broadened our suite of data services and digital solutions that we believe further strengthens our leading market position."
ACV provided third-quarter guidance that includes revenues of $82 million to $85 million, and an adjusted operating loss of $20 million to $22 million.
While its stock price fluctuates, ACV remains a compelling local business growth story:
• The company has continued to make acquisitions, including acquiring Chicago-based Max Digital for $60 million.
• The 43North Foundation, which will invest in local startups, was launched after 43North sold some of its ACV shares.
• ACV wants to serve a total of 160 U.S. territories by year's end, and also has its eye on expanding into Canada.
As of March, the company had 1,600 employees, including about 400 based in Buffalo.
