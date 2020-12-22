ACV Auctions reportedly preparing to go public

ACV Auctions is taking steps toward going public, likely in 2021, according to the Axios news site.

Axios business editor Dan Primack reported in a newsletter, citing unnamed sources, that the Buffalo-based tech company was working on confidential initial public offering papers. The Buffalo News could not independently confirm the Axios report, and ACV did not respond to a request to comment.

ACV, which specializes in online vehicle auctions, is Buffalo's first "unicorn," referring to a startup surpassing $1 billion in valuation. The company is a past 43North business plan competition champion.

ACV has recently bolstered its leadership team, adding Rene Jones, chairman and CEO of M&T Bank, to its board of directors, and hiring as its chief financial officer William Zerella, who previously prepared FitBit to go public. ACV also recently raised an additional $55 million in venture capital.

Matt Glynn

