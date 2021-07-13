ACV Auctions makes $60 million acquisition

ACV Auctions has acquired Chicago-based Max Digital for $60 million.

The deal is the latest step in the growth of the Buffalo-based startup, which went public in March on Nasdaq.

Max Digital is an inventory and merchandising software products company.

"This acquisition builds on our commitment to help dealers enhance their bottom line with tools that enable efficient, informed decisions powered by digital intelligence," said George Chamoun, ACV's CEO. "We are thrilled to be able to offer Max Digital's services to our existing dealer partners."

Max Digital will be an independent business unit within ACV. Max Digital's former CEO, Robert Granados, will lead the unit.

"I have no doubt that MAX Digital becoming part of the innovative and exciting ACV family will be a huge plus for our customers and our people," Granados said.

Matt Glynn

