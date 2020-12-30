ACV Auctions donates $10,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital

ACV Auctions has donated more than $10,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital, inspired by a drive led by employees of the Buffalo-based company that donated about 20,000 toy cars to patients at the hospital.

In a statement released by the hospital Wednesday, ACV Auctions CEO George Chamoun said the cars have already been delivered to Oishei Children's Hospital, where the team will begin distributing them to patients. ACV Auctions pledged to donate 50 cents per car to the hospital as well.

"This project was met with incredible enthusiasm at ACV. Healthy competition emerged between teams with a strong passion to brighten the day for these children. The incredible energy from our team members is what ultimately resulted in the donation of 20,153 toy cars and raising $10,076.50," Chamoun said.

Meanwhile, Oishei Children's Hospital President Allegra C. Jaros said the hospital was grateful for the generosity and thoughtfulness of ACV leadership and its employees.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.