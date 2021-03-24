ACV Auctions debuts on Nasdaq

ACV Auctions, the Buffalo-based startup star, hasn't even started trading on Wall Street yet, but it's already a big hit.
The company priced its shares at $25 on its first day trading on Nasdaq on Wednesday, above the $20 to $22 estimated range. Because demand for the shares was so strong, the tech company will also sell an additional 2.5 million shares, in addition to the 16.55 million already planned as part of its initial public offering.
The higher offering price and the additional shares being sold will increase the proceeds that ACV will reap from the stock sale by about $95 million, compared with the gross proceeds – before fees and expenses – it would have taken in had the IPO been priced at $20.
That means more money for ACV to fund its growth plans. It also means a bigger profit for ACV's early stage investors who are selling shares in the offering. And it means greater wealth – at least on paper – for ACV's shareholders who are holding on to their shares.
ACV had previously estimated the trading range for its shares at $18 to $20, but had revised those figures upward.
ACV's march toward going public has drawn attention as a success story of the region's startup community. The Buffalo-based tech company won the $1 million grand prize in the 2015 edition of the 43North business competition, which increased the company's visibility.
ACV is recognized as the region's first "unicorn" for surpassing $1 billion in valuation in 2019. Its app allows car dealers to buy and sell used vehicles online, providing an alternative to in-person auctions.
The hope is that a successful initial public offering will give ACV financial fuel to expand, add jobs and continue to innovate, on a bigger scale than possible before.
ACV joins a relatively small club of locally based companies that have gone public. The most recent example was drug developer Athenex, in 2017. Synacor went public in 2012 but is on the verge of going private, as the company prepares to be acquired.
Along with creating buzz and local pride, a company's initial public offering also stands to reward investors. The newly created 43North Foundation will sell 500,000 of its 3 million shares in ACV. 43North automatically gained a stake in ACV when the company won prize money in the business plan competition.
"We estimate that this could be one of the biggest foundations in Buffalo someday," said William Maggio, chairman of the 43North Foundation.
The foundation will have a strict focus, in line with 43North's own mission, he said.
"We're going to invest in startups," Maggio said. "That is our only objective, is to continue to build and bring as many startup companies to Buffalo as possible." Those investments will be in homegrown startups, as well as companies which agree to locate in Buffalo, he said.