ACV Auctions debuts on Nasdaq

ACV is recognized as the region's first "unicorn" for surpassing $1 billion in valuation in 2019. Its app allows car dealers to buy and sell used vehicles online, providing an alternative to in-person auctions.

The hope is that a successful initial public offering will give ACV financial fuel to expand, add jobs and continue to innovate, on a bigger scale than possible before.

ACV joins a relatively small club of locally based companies that have gone public. The most recent example was drug developer Athenex, in 2017. Synacor went public in 2012 but is on the verge of going private, as the company prepares to be acquired.

Along with creating buzz and local pride, a company's initial public offering also stands to reward investors. The newly created 43North Foundation will sell 500,000 of its 3 million shares in ACV. 43North automatically gained a stake in ACV when the company won prize money in the business plan competition.

"We estimate that this could be one of the biggest foundations in Buffalo someday," said William Maggio, chairman of the 43North Foundation.

The foundation will have a strict focus, in line with 43North's own mission, he said.