Activist speaks about imagining world without nuclear weapons

Three and a half years ago, Mark Colville and six other anti-nuclear weapon activists broke into a naval submarine base in Kings Bay, Ga.
In the dark, they walked around the base and banged on some of the monuments with hammers. They also poured their own blood which they had drawn earlier into baby bottles onto a display of replica missiles and waited to be arrested.
Colville is scheduled to be the keynote speaker Friday at the WNY Peace Center's 54th annual dinner. He is to receive the organization's Peace Education Award on behalf of the Kings Bay Plowshares.
Colville, now 60, spent 18 months behind bars in a Georgia county jail awaiting trial, while refusing to post bail. He was convicted of conspiracy, destruction of property on a naval installation, depredation of government property and trespassing. He was released on parole a little over two months ago.
Colville explained the "plowshares" movement that he is devoted to. It takes its name from a Biblical phrase: "Hammer their swords into plowshares."
"What we really understand is that nuclear weapons are illegal and immoral but they also have a certain control over everything – over our psyche and psychology as human beings ... What nuclearism is is a policy of perpetually holding a gun to all of us," he said in a phone interview Friday morning.
Colville said the plowshares protest at the naval yard was symbolic and nonviolent. They knew they would be arrested and wanted to take their cases to court.
"The actual court process was another part of the action because one of the major points of doing it is to get it into court and make a legal argument," Colville said. He said he and the others believe nuclear weapons capable of killing thousands at once are illegal. "We want a jury to affirm that."
The goal of his activism, he said, "is to awaken the imagination of the country, of the people, in the sense that we don't have to live this way. We have a right to live without this mortal threat always being held over us."