Active village volunteer appointed new Williamsville trustee

An active Williamsville volunteer was appointed to a vacant Village Board seat on Thursday by Mayor Deb Rogers.

Matt Carson will take the place of former Trustee Matthew Etu, who resigned effective Sunday in a letter to village officials Monday criticizing Rogers for an anti-mask agenda. The mayor defended her right to express her opinion about Covid-19 mask mandates.

In Williamsville, open trustee seats are filled by mayoral appointment and don't require approval of the full Village Board.

Carson, an executive with Life Storage, is an alternate member of the village Planning Board and former Tree Board member who has lived in Williamsville since 2018.

He will take his seat at Monday's meeting and serve at least through the end of June, when an election will be held to fill the final year of Etu's term.

Rogers said she has named Trustee Dave Sherman to take Etu's place as deputy mayor. Sherman also was appointed to a board vacancy and must run in June for the final year on that seat's term.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.