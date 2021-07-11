Achtyl tells lawyers sheriff was in his corner; Howard disagrees with verdict against convicted deputy

Still, Garcia is among the candidates who doubt they would have sat in on the trial, as Howard did.

“I would want to know the facts of the case,” Garcia said. “But representing the Sheriff’s Office, I would not want to come off as influencing the witnesses or the jury.”

Garcia did not want to say whether Howard should or should not have attended the trial, deferring to the sheriff’s decades of law enforcement experience.

Two other candidates were more critical.

“I wouldn’t have done that, and I won’t do that in the future,” said Ted DiNoto, an Amherst police lieutenant, and a Republican, running on an independent line. “I believe in our system, but I don’t think there should be any perception of trying to influence anything for any reason. If he thinks that was to support his officer, that was the wrong way to go about it.”

Said Democratic nominee Kimberly Beaty: “We have to begin restoring trust between the police and the community. It was inappropriate for Sheriff Howard to appear in his uniform and huddle with the defense team in open court. His actions cast doubt as to whether there were adequate checks and balances, which is a disservice to his officers and the people they swear to protect.”