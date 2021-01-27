Accused of racism, chairman of Niagara Falls Water Board resigns

After being accused of racism by several Black residents, Niagara Falls Water Board Chairman Patrick D. Brown resigned Tuesday, even though City Council Chairman Kenneth M. Tompkins said the Council tried to talk him out of it.
Brown was the Council's sole representative on the five-member board, which directs the state-created agency, officially independent of City Hall, that operates the city's water and sewer systems.
Board member Renae Kimble, who is Black, had publicly accused Brown, a former city controller, of racism.
"I am not a racist and in my opinion, such baseless accusations of racism could cause harm to me, my family, and business in addition to creating a hostile environment for me to participate in required meetings," Brown wrote.
Meeting minutes show Brown, who is white, had frequently criticized the job performance of Kendra Walker, the board's finance director and one of its few Black employees, ever since Brown joined the board in February 2020.
On Jan. 11, the board voted 3-2 not to renew Walker's contract when it expires March 31. Brown voted to terminate Walker.
Asked Wednesday for a comment on Brown's departure, Walker quoted Martin Luther King Jr. "Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope."
Kimble said in a text message to The Buffalo News that she was "glad" to see Brown go.
"We cannot rest and we must not rest until Mrs. Walker's contract is renewed. She deserves justice. The victory of his resignation is hollow for me until Mrs. Walker's contract is renewed by the NFWB. We still have more work to do!" Kimble wrote.
Tompkins said four of the five councilmen, all except William Kennedy II, wanted Brown to stay.
"Pat did what we wanted him to do on the board. He was a strong fiscal watchdog," Tompkins said.
He credited Brown with reducing this year's water rate increase from 5.5% to 2.99%. Board minutes indicate Brown pushed for that after criticizing the way Walker and others presented the 2021 budget.
After the Water Board vote to terminate Walker, six Black residents called for Brown's ouster at the Jan. 20 Council meeting.
Council members and reporters were supplied with social media screenshots that Brown's critics said were racist.
One of them, extolling the achievements of a woman the post called the inspiration for the Aunt Jemima character, was not his, Brown told The News in an email.
The others showed Brown "liking" and forwarding posts created by others, including Fox News and other conservative media, criticizing Black public figures, or making posts of his own agreeing with those views.
He also debated others over racially charged political topics such as Black Lives Matter protests and the 2020 election.
"We did not find the issues that he was accused of," Tompkins said.
Brown, who runs an accounting firm, started his resignation letter by saying he's entering a busy time of year for his clients and won't have enough time left for the Water Board. He then cited Kimble's comments, without naming her.
"I do not wish to serve on a board being subject to such false and defamatory accusations. I am one vote and one member of the board; the continuous hateful and false accusations of racism and anger directed at me publicly by her and most recently other comments made at the January 20 council meeting have taken a toll on my wife’s health which comes first," the letter said.