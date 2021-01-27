Accused of racism, chairman of Niagara Falls Water Board resigns

"We cannot rest and we must not rest until Mrs. Walker's contract is renewed. She deserves justice. The victory of his resignation is hollow for me until Mrs. Walker's contract is renewed by the NFWB. We still have more work to do!" Kimble wrote.

Tompkins said four of the five councilmen, all except William Kennedy II, wanted Brown to stay.

"Pat did what we wanted him to do on the board. He was a strong fiscal watchdog," Tompkins said.

He credited Brown with reducing this year's water rate increase from 5.5% to 2.99%. Board minutes indicate Brown pushed for that after criticizing the way Walker and others presented the 2021 budget.

After the Water Board vote to terminate Walker, six Black residents called for Brown's ouster at the Jan. 20 Council meeting.

Council members and reporters were supplied with social media screenshots that Brown's critics said were racist.

One of them, extolling the achievements of a woman the post called the inspiration for the Aunt Jemima character, was not his, Brown told The News in an email.